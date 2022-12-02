Central Spartan wide receiver Sergio Garcia had eight catches for 144 yards against Ramona High School during the CIF SDS D-II Semi-Final Playoffs football game on Friday, November 16.
The week prior during the Quarterfinals match up against the Brawley Wildcats, the Spartan sophomore had one touchdown and four catches. Garcia also had a career-high of two catches for 44 yards during Central’s match up against the Imperial Tigers on Friday, Oct. 21.
Offensively, Garcia finished the season averaging 57.1 yards per game after having 37 catches on the season, amounting to 571 receiving yards.
Defensively, the Spartan sophomore had six tackles throughout the season, five solo and one assist.
Sport: Football
Age: 16
Grade: 10
School: Central Union High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My dad
Class: Math/Geometry
Favorite pastime: Working out, lifting/wide receiver work
Drink order: Faygo and mango 7-11 drink
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): San Diego [now Los Angeles] Chargers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Bulls
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and former free safety Sean Taylor; baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.; basketball player Kobe Bryant
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory would be the Calexico game, where we where up 14-7 and we marched down the field, threw a 10 to me for the first down, and then hurried up to throw me on a fade route for the touchdown before the half. This is my favorite moment because it shows trust between me, my quarterback, and my coach.”
What motivates you as an athlete?
“Inspiring kids motivates me as an athlete because it just shows that there’s more to the game than just playing. It shows how I can change and make others around me better. I love that I can make someone younger than me strive for more than they thought they could do before.”
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal is to make it to a Division I college football school and team. I feel like once I can make it there I can do the rest through my hard work and dedication.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“Heading into my junior year I plan to play 7-on-7 and workout during the offseason. Then we’ll see where that leads going into the season.”
