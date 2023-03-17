Calexico High School Bulldog tennis player Sergio Leos has kicked off the 2023 spring season with wins against Holtville, Central Union, and Patrick Henry high schools.
As a CHS senior, Leos has entered his final season intending to leave it all on the court.
“To achieve this, I have not missed a single practice and even go practice on the weekends,” he said.
The doubles player is hoping to end his final season on a high note: by helping the Bulldogs earn a back-to-back Imperial Valley League championship titles.
The Bulldog is striving to minimize his errors and focus on the details which "make a huge difference on the court."
Name: Sergio Leos
Sport: Tennis
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Calexico High School
Class: Math
Pastime: "Spending time with my family and friends, playing video games, and practicing tennis."
Drink: Ice tea
Professional sports team(s): NFL's Denver Broncos and and NBA's Los Angeles Lakers
Professional athlete(s): Basketball player LeBron James, tennis player Rafael Nadal, and retired football player Peyton Manning
Person(s) that inspires you: "A person who inspires me is my dad. He has always been the person I go to when I need help in any situation and greatly influences my overall character."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by always having room to improve in my game, working on the little details keeps me motivated."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“One of my favorite memories from this season was when our bus got stuck in the middle of the mountains. Even though the situation was harsh, the bond with my teammates grew and we became even closer."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“A goal I have is to put my 100% of my effort into the sport of tennis and not slack off."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“I am looking forward to getting back to back IVL titles for Calexico and making a deep run in CIF team and individuals."
