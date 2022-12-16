Athlete of the Week: Seth Iten

HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School Viking Boys’ Wrestling Team member, Seth Iten, competed in the two-day 2022 Jimmy Hamada Invitational Wrestling Tournament, where he finished 12-3 and placed sixth overall in the 160-pound weight class division and scored 20.0 team points.
Iten won the first three championship rounds by fall over but fell short in the championship round quarterfinals against Zach Waterhouse of Granite Hills High School, with Waterhouse winning by decision.
Iten won two bouts to secure a spot in the consolation semifinal match against Angelo Barahona from Buchanan High School. Following this, Iten took part in the fifth-place match against Colin Kirkpatrick from Bishop Gorman High School. Due to injury Iten finished in sixth place overall.
Name: Seth Iten
Age: 16
School: Holtville High School
Sport: Boys Wrestling
Grade: Junior
Person(s) that inspires you: My brother Payton and cousin Dono
Class: Food and Plant science with Mrs. Sutter
Favorite pastime: Listening to music
Drink order: Coconut flavored electrolyte
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Wrestler David Taylor
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“The season just started but my favorite memory so far would be the night before our first tournament with my guys.”
What motivates you as an athlete?
“What motivates me the most as an athlete is my competitive nature. I hate losing and that is what drives me to work harder and perform well when I need too.”
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal going into high school has always been to win state. I have not achieved this yet, but I am still striving for it.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“Right now, I am focused on the present. I am focused on showing up everyday and giving each practice and match everything I have. What comes next in my athletic career has not been on my mind.”
