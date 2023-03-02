Athlete of the Week: Sevyn Diaz

Brawley Union High Wildcat wrestler Sevyn Diaz kicked off her California State championship appearance with a bye in the Round of 64, and faced off against Talia Katzenberger in the Round of 32.
After falling short against Katzenberger, Diaz moved on to win her next two matches.
Before the state tournament, Diaz finished in second place at the CIF Masters tournament.
As Diaz wraps up her junior season, the young Wildcat grappler is proud of her accomplishments and remembers her dad when reflecting upon her success this season.
“I finished 23-8 this season, and everything I do is for my dad," Diaz said. "I know he is smiling down and proud that I have achieved my goals.”
Name: Sevyn Diaz
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 17
Grade: 11
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: AP English
Pastime: Car rides with my friends, doing funny TikToks and playing with my dogs
Drink: Green tea lemonade with sweetener
Professional sports team(s): MLB's San Diego Padres
Professional athlete(s): Baseball player Manny Machado
Person(s) that inspires you: “The person that inspires me the most is my mom. She is always there for me, supports my goals, and is the strongest woman I know."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family and friends, but most importantly by my teammates. They help me achieve my goals and push me to be the best version of myself. I love them all so much and they are a big part of my life."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include when I won at the Queen of the Mat tournament. I also loved the car rides up to tournaments with my team, along with staying at a hotel in Napa and doing the 'Sprite Challenge' with my teammates DJ, Jaylee, China, and Jenny."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“This season, my goals as an athlete were to make it to State, do my part as a teammate, have fun, and try my best on the mat. I do feel like I achieved my goals because I did make it to State, I did my part as a teammate and I always gave my all on the mat."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I really don’t know. I have been thinking about wrestling in college; if I get an offer then I will, if I don’t then I won’t."
