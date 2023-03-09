Imperial Tiger Sierra Morris closes out the 2022-2023 girls basketball season with 480 points and 253 rebounds. As Morris moves onto the next chapter come fall, the lady Tiger amassed a total of 1,360 points, 860 rebounds, and 188 steals across 99 games.
“I’d like to thank 'The Man Above' for everything He has blessed me with," Morris said. "I wouldn’t have gotten this far without Him by my side.”
Additionally, Morris credits her family for showing unconditional love and support, also mentioning coaches, friends, and family who played a huge role in this journey.
As Morris looks toward the future, she ends her high school hoops career with a sense of hope and excitement.
“This isn’t the end, it’s a new beginning,” she said.
Name: Sierra Morris
Sport: Basketball
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Imperial High School
Class: English
Pastime: Exercising and shopping
Drink: Venti iced white mocha with vanilla sweet cold foam, 6 pumps of Raspberry Syrup, no whip.
Professional sports team(s): NBA's Los Angeles Lakers
Professional athlete(s): Basketball players Kobe Bryant and Candace Parker
Person(s) that inspires you: “The person that inspires me the most is my father. He is a loyal, dedicated, and an amazing human being. He’s the one that has motivated me and been there to support me for 90% of my games/events. He’s the one that can calm my nerves and get me out of my head."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my parents and family. I just want to make them proud and repay them for the sacrifices they have made in order to get me this far in my basketball career."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include being the first girls basketball team in the Imperial Valley to compete for a Division I championship, spending my last year with my fellow seniors, and ending my high school career with over 1,300 points."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“I feel that I have over-achieved in the majority of the goals I set for myself. My fifth-grade self would never believe that I would become a First Team All-State Athlete."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I’m looking forward to attending a university, studying kinesiology, and playing college ball. I cannot wait to see what the future holds and I cannot wait to make new friends."
