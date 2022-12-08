Athlete of the Week: Skylar Hanson

Holtville High School Viking Skylar Hanson is in her senior season in basketball. With five preseason games under her belt, the multi-sport athlete is averaging 7.8 rebounds and nine points per game. So far, Hanson has made nine three-pointers, two more than her total three-point shots made throughout the 2021-2022 season.
To kick off preseason play last week, Hanson finished with nine points and eight rebounds against the Calipatria High School Hornets Girls' Basketball team. Despite the Vikings' loss, Hanson found defensive success against the Yuma Catholic High School, after finishing with four rebounds and four steals.
Hanson ended the week with ten points and 14 rebounds in the Vikings' win over the Central Spartans, and 16 points and seven rebounds in the team’s win over Palo Verde Valley High School.
Name: Skylar Hanson
Sport: Basketball
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Holtville High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My Papa, Bob Hill
Class: Sports Medicine
Favorite pastime: Spending time with my family and friends
Drink order: Sweet Tea
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Swimmer Katie Ledecky
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”My favorite memory from this season so far was the (Imperial Valley) Invitational. I love the bond that I have with my teammates. Playing with them helps make stressful games more enjoyable."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"My teammates motivate me as an athlete because basketball is a team sport and I know I have to work hard, not only for myself, but to help my team achieve our goals."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal as an athlete is to walk out of the gym everyday at least 1% better than I came in. I know that I won’t always perform my best, but knowing that there’s always tomorrow to improve myself as an athlete is a huge motivation. This goal will never be fully accomplished because there’s always room for improvement."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I plan to pursue a club sport at the university level as I continue my athletic journey in either volleyball, basketball, or swim."
