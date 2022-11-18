My favorites:

Person(s) that inspires you:

Teachers

Class: First Responders

Favorite pastime: Meditating

Drink order: Horchata

Favorite Professional Sport(s) team(s): USA track team

Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Craig Engels, U.S. middle-distance runner and Olympic athlete

What are your favorite memories from this season?

”My favorite memory from this season is our team bonding at Friendsgiving.”

What motivates you as an athlete?

“My motivation as an athlete is wanting to be better and being determined to achieve this.”

What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?

“Yes and no. I did achieve to manage to get a new personal record, yet I didn’t make state by one place which was disappointing, but overall it was a great season.”

What comes next for you in your athletic career?

“Planning to race in Mexicali to grow as an athlete, learn more, and planning to make big moves in track.”

Steven’s thoughts:

“Try something new even if you feel you won’t be good at it!”

