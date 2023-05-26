Central Union High School Spartan Steven Luker secured advancement to the CIF State Track and Field meet beginning today, Friday, May 26. At the CIF San Diego Section Track and Field Division II finals on Saturday, May 20, Luker ran the 100 in the 100 and 200-meter races and participated in the 4x400 and 4x100-meter relays.
After placing in the top three across the three divisions in the 100-meter event at the CIF SDS Finals, Luker qualified for the State tournament with a personal best of 10.85 seconds. Additionally, Luker came in fifth place in the 200-meter event with a time of 22.35 seconds.
"I would like to thank Coach David as he’s been so helpful to not only me but to the whole team," Luker said, "He’s a great coach and I can’t wait to see what he’ll be able to accomplish throughout his career."
Name: Steven Luker
Sports: Track and Field
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Central Union High School
Class: Ceramics
Pastime: Hanging out with friends
Drink: Bang energy drink
Professional athlete(s): Track and Field athlete Noah Lyles
Professional sport team(s): Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers
Person(s) that inspires you: "My Grandfather inspires me, he’s always led me in the right direction and has taught me to always give it my all. He’s shown me what’s truly important in life."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by myself, and working toward becoming better than the day before; your number one competitor will always be yourself. Whenever I am putting in the work at practice, I just picture myself crossing the finish line and seeing a new personal record."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are definitely the van rides with the teammates, I feel like the team bonding we had on the van rides really brought us closer as a team."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“This year, my goal was to break the 100m and 200m record and yes I got to achieve this goal of mine by running a 10.83 and a 21.85."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I’ll be running track at San Diego Mesa and, hopefully, will be attending a 4 year university after that."
