Name: Tamara Carranza

Age: 16

School: Brawley Union High School

Grade: Junior

Person(s) that inspires you: My family

Class: Math

Favorite pastime: Bike Riding

Drink order: Blue Powerade

Favorite Professional Sport team(s): Los Angeles Dodgers

Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Corey Seager, shortstop for Texas Rangers

What are your favorite memories from this season?

"Our senior night game and tournaments."

What comes next for you in your athletic career?

"I will continue my high school athletic career by playing softball in the Spring."

