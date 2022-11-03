Name: Tamara Carranza
Age: 16
School: Brawley Union High School
Grade: Junior
Person(s) that inspires you: My family
Class: Math
Favorite pastime: Bike Riding
Drink order: Blue Powerade
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): Los Angeles Dodgers
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Corey Seager, shortstop for Texas Rangers
What are your favorite memories from this season?
"Our senior night game and tournaments."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I will continue my high school athletic career by playing softball in the Spring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.