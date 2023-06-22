Brawley Union High School Wildcat baseball player Tanner Carranza suited up in Wildcat blue one last time at the 2023 Padres' High School All-Star Night over the weekend.
Carranza, one of two players representing the Southeastern Conference, deemed it a ‘special’ night.
Aside from competing alongside the top 48 players in the San Diego Section, Carranza ended his senior year as the Imperial Valley League's Player of the Year.
“My goal this year was to have the best season of high school ball,” Carranza said. “I wanted to perform how I knew I could, and it was about working hard, putting the pieces together.”
“I was not driven to earn any award, I was focused on playing my best baseball," he said, "so being IVL player of the year was a privilege.”
Name: Tanner Carranza
Sports: Football, Baseball
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: Math
Pastime: Going to the gym
Drink: Arnold Palmer
Professional athlete(s): Baseball player Mookie Betts
Person(s) that inspires you: "A person who inspires me is Sergio Romo because even though he wasn’t the best or most prestigious baseball school he never gave up. He was able get drafted and have a great MLB career, winning three World Series rings. He grew up in our Brawley, a small town, and achieved the best thing you can do in baseball not once but three times. He showed it’s possible, and to chase your dreams no matter what."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the mental aspect of the game. I enjoy competition and overcoming challenges. I want to make those around me proud."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“Some of my favorite memories from this season include winning IVLs in baseball, especially after having a bad year last year. This year was so different: it was the most fun I have had in a long time, and I will never forget this year."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“I have always had a goal of earning the opportunity to play for a NCAA Division I baseball program and I was able to achieve it. In the fall, I will join a D-I baseball program at New Mexico State University (NMSU Aggies). Even though there’s been some challenges and difficulties that occurred, that's just life. I kept working and wasn’t going to take no for an answer. I also couldn’t have done any of it without my Dad."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, the next thing for my athletic career it to play college ball, earn a spot on the roster, and keep doing what I love with all I've got. I'll never stop chasing my dreams."
