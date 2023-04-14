Central Union High School's Trypp Duarte is making a splash this spring season.
Duarte entered the season intending to improve his times, swim strokes and have a better season than last year.
This season, Duarte is participating in three Freestyle events – the 100-yard Butterfly and the 200-yard Individual Medley – which includes all four strokes. The following include Duarte’s best times from the 2023 season, including Central’s most recent Imperial Valley League meet against Vincent Memorial and Holtville high schools.
Duarte swam the 50-yard freestyle in 21.57 seconds, 100-yard Freestyle in 47.33 seconds, the 200-yard freestyle in under two minutes at 1:50.32, then finished the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.94 seconds, closing out the 200 Individual Medley at 2 minutes 7.39 seconds.
Name: Trypp Duarte
Sport: Swimming
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Central Union High School
Class: Exploring Computer Science
Pastime: Video gaming
Drink: Vanilla Bean Frappe
Professional athlete(s): Olympic Swimmer Michael Phelps
Professional sports team(s): NFL's Los Angeles Rams
Person(s) that inspires you: "My dad inspires me. He can always see my potential, even when I may not even see it in myself."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by myself and the thought of getting a better time for events than what I had previously achieved. I usually motivate myself before a swim meet so I can focus on nothing but my swimming."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory from the season so far includes swimming relays, being rooted on by teammates and spectators, and then rooting my teammates on too."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals as an athlete are to break my own records and improve my skills at every possible moment. I do feel like I have achieved these goals because I have continually focused on fixing the little things; my strokes and getting better times."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now the next step for me in my athletic career is to continue swimming. Once I finish up the season I hope to repeat this process until I finish high school and then, hopefully, move on to swimming at the collegiate level."
