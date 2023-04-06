Calexico High School Bulldog Victoria Vallejo is on a hot streak this season.
Most recently, Vallejo pitched a complete seven-inning game against the Southwest Eagles, limiting the Eagles to four hits, one earned run, and striking out six opponents.
Vallejo used this momentum to help the Bulldogs open Imperial Valley League and play with a win at home. During their league opener against the Central Spartans, Vallejo led the team offensively with a single, triple, and three-run home run. She ended the night with four RBI’s and three runs scored.
Despite all the success this spring season, Vallejo credits her faith and reminds herself that “if you set your mind to it, you could do it.”
Name: Victoria Vallejo
Sports: Softball
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Calexico High School
Class: Anatomy and Physiology
Pastime: During my free time I like to read my bible, hang out with friends, and exercise.
Drink: Dr. Pepper or a pink drink from Starbucks
Professional athlete(s): Former collegiate softball player Rachel Garcia and MLB player Mookie Betts
Professional sports team(s): UCLA softball team and the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers
Person(s) that inspires you: "A person that inspires me is my mother, Priscilla Sandoval. She is a loving, caring woman of God. She sets a great example and teaches me how to live life and make wise choices, even during the most uncertain situations. She’s taught me about God and how with God anything is possible; everyday I strive to be more like my mom."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family and my goals. My family has been there with me through every travel ball and high school game; they will always be my number one fans. On the other hand, my goals push me to be the best version of myself."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory from the season so far is when I hit my first home run in high school. There was runners on second and third, the count was 2-1 and the pitcher threw an outside pitch and boom ... I hit a 3-run home run. I couldn’t believe it when I was rounding first base. There was so many emotions going on in me but I was mostly excited because that had been one of my goals."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as an athlete is to be the best version of myself, play with lots of passion and enjoy the journey. I also strive to help my teammates achieve their full potential and have fun doing it. Right now, I think I’m on the right path to achieving them."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, what comes next for my athletic career is to finish high school ball strong and continue my softball career playing for a university."
