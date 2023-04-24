Autism Support of Imperial County once again partnered with local high school baseball teams as they have for the past seven years (with a COVID pause in 2020), holding a game where ASIC-sponsored trucker hats are provided to both teams and their coaches to don throughout the game.
In 2023, the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets and Calipatria Hornets actually played two games for autism awareness: one game at Palo Verde on Tuesday, April 18, and the latter game at Calipatria on Friday, April 21, said ASIC President James Gonzalez.
"This is the first year we've really had two games (as) this was Calipat's first year being involved," Gonzalez said. "Being that the first game was going to be all the way in Palo Verde we just said 'Let's just have two games,' and both coaches were on board with it."
"The reason for the games is really to bring on awareness at the student level," he said. "Both teams wear their (autism awareness) caps with pride, especially since they have their team colors."
The Autism Awareness game began taking shape in 2016 when Gonzalez was helping coach the Southwest High School baseball club. Seth Hilfiker, brother of the game-named Steven Hilfiker of Holtville, was a sophomore on the Holtville Vikings baseball team at that time.
The idea back then was to sell the autism awareness hats as a fundraiser for ASIC. The original design for the hats were done by Steven's older brother Seth, Steven being the brother in the family with autism. A year later, ASIC and others involved decide to name the game after Steven Hilfiker, Gonzalez said.
The inaugural Steven Hilfiker Autism Awareness Baseball Game occurred on April 25, 2017, between Southwest and Holtville. In 2022, Gonzalez said the Autism Awareness game – singular – was Southwest versus Central high schools.
In Tuesday's 6th annual Game 1 at Palo Verde, the Yellow Jackets out-stung the Calipatria Hornets by a score of 19-5. In Game 2 at Calipatria on Friday, the Yellow Jackets again prevailed over Calipat by a score of 9-0.
While the Steven Hilfiker games have all the same trappings of a regular baseball game, Gonzalez said the teams donning the Autism Awareness caps provoke conversation among the schools' student bodies regarding autism, which enables the students learn more about the disorder and those who live on the autism spectrum.
"They get to see upfront what an individual with autism was to deal with," Gonzalez said. "The more students know the better," he said.
