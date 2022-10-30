HOLTVILLE – The Holtville Vikings football team hosted the Calipatria Hornets in their annual fight for the ‘Axe,’ where the Vikings overcame the Hornets 7-57, here Thursday night.
The game started with Holtville sticking to their run game and not attempting a single pass. The Vikings rushed the ball 36 times for 369 yards, with Holtville senior Zephan Duarte finishing with 161 rushing yards.
Duarte finished the night with two touchdowns, the first a 40-yard sprint in the first half, and the second a scamper for 33 yards in the third quarter. Despite finished the season with 1,001 rushing yards in his second year of varsity play.
“Without the team, the win or my 1,000 yards would not be possible,” Duarte said. “My goal coming into the season was to leave it all on the field, even though I’ll always want more, it was a good way to end my senior season.”
The Hornets had their best performance in the first half as they responded to the Vikings' first touchdown with a 23-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Caleb Spence to sophomore Dominic Hawk.
Calipatria Head Coach Benny Carter-Martin is trying to instill a sense of toughness in his Hornets players. He said he is pleased with their efforts throughout the season.
“It was a tough season but I am very proud of my players,” Carter-Martin said. “We worked hard all year, and our goal is to make adjustments, adapt, fight, and never give up.”
Leading the Vikings’ defense was junior Fermin Velarde, who had several big tackles throughout the night. Velarde finished the season averaging 14.5 tackles per game.
“It was an important game, especially for the seniors,” Velarde said. “But I was just focused on the ball because I moved with it throughout the game.”
Once the second half began, the Vikings showed no signs of slowing down as the Vikings’ had an 85-yard interception, which they returned for a touchdown to put them ahead 51-7.
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings’ junior Angel Padilla intercepted a ball and returned it 92 yards, where Vikings’ quarterback Bryce Buscaglia muscled in a rushing touchdown for a final score of 57-7.
Adding to the Vikings' offense with touchdowns were senior Austin Marini who rushed for 81 yards, senior Daniel Ledesma, who rushed for 49 yards, and sophomore Hector Sanchez, who rushed for 41 yards.
After a six-game losing streak, Head Coach Jason Turner was excited about the win and proud of the graduating class.
“It was a nice way to finish the league, we had a tough stretch,” Turner said. “Our seniors had a good mentality all week, and they stepped up tonight, which I am very proud of.”
“Not everything is ready," the coach said, "but they showed that even amidst all the adversity they can continue to work hard and win.”
The Hornets finished in fourth place in Desert League play, behind the Vikings, who ended in third place. Vincent Memorial Catholic High School finished in second-place, behind the Desert League Champion, Palo Verde Valley High, of Blythe.
