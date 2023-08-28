HOLTVILLE – Imperial High School junior quarterback Jayden Ayala played two contrasting halves of football during the Tigers’ 37-14 non-league victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Thursday, August 24 in the annual I.V. Classic rivalry game.
In the first 24 minutes, Ayala had difficulty with the Vikings’ defensive scheme and reading their blitz packages. He completed just 3-of-10 passes for 33 yards as the Tigers were unable to get a first down in the first quarter, but he did have his team up 15-8 at the half.
Ironically, it was a calf injury that slowed the quick-footed quarterback down and forced him to focus on his reads in a second half that saw him complete 11-of-13 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. For the game, Ayala threw for four touchdowns and ran for another.
“In that first half I just wasn’t performing like the player I know I can be. We just weren’t having fun as a team,” the 16-year-old quarterback said. “Football is all about fun. In the second half we went out there and just had fun and played football.”
As for the calf injury that hobbled him the final two quarters?
“I came off the field after a drive and my calf started swelling up, so I knew I didn’t have my legs as a weapon anymore,” Ayala said. “I talked to my coach and we started going to our RPO (run-pass options) and started focusing on my reads.”
Imperial built a 12-0 lead midway through the second quarter thanks to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ayala to senior receiver Jared Nixon, and then a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Ayala for a touchdown.
Holtville fumbled the ball away on three straight possessions in the first half with the last two resulting in touchdowns for the Tigers.
Down 12-0, the Vikings then marched 80 yards in 15 plays with senior quarterback Bryce Buscaglia tossing a 26-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Leonel Sabori. Senior Viking running back Griffin Garcia ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 12-8, Imperial, with 1:11 left in the half.
Imperial moved the ball to Holtville’s 24-yard line with two seconds left in the half, where senior kicker Joel Robles booted a 42-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 15-8 lead at the half.
“I liked what our offense was able to do in the first half but we can’t fumble it away three straight times,” Jason Turner, Holtville’s seventh-year head coach, said. “I saw a lot of positives from my guys out there but when you turn the ball over five times, you can’t expect to walk away with a win.”
The Vikings made it a 15-14 game with 8:19 left in the third quarter when they got an 8-yard touchdown pass from Buscaglia to senior receiver Andre Estrada. The two-point run attempt failed, and Imperial maintained a one-point advantage.
That’s when Ayala and his arm took over the game.
On the Tigers’ next possession, Ayala finished a 71-yard, nine-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Joel Villa-Campos with 5:17 left in the third quarter, to put Imperial up 22-14.
After a safety by the Tigers’ defense made it 24-14, Ayala led a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with him hitting Jaden Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown. Robles booted the extra-point and it was 31-14 for the Tigers with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter.
“(Ayala) did a great job in the second half of reading the defense and just taking what they were giving him,” David Shaw, Imperial’s fourth-year head coach, said. “He figured out the RPOs (run-pass option) and played really smart in that second half.”
The final touchdown came on a 50-yard scoring strike from Ayala to Villa-Campos with 5:33 left in the game, finishing a six-play, 84-yard drive. Villa-Campos was the game’s top receiver with five catches for 101 yards, while Tigers’ running back Julian Jimenez had 91 yards rushing on 21 carries.
“This offense has a lot of weapons when everyone is on the field and healthy,” Ayala said. “Hopefully we can make a run and win league and then go get a (CIF San Diego Section) Division 3 championship.”
Imperial (1-1 overall) has its first home game of the season coming up this on Friday, September 1, at 7 p.m., when the Tigers host Cibola High of Yuma at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial.
Holtville (1-1 overall) hits the road to Pine Valley to take on Mountain Empire High on also on Friday, September 1, in a non-league matchup starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.