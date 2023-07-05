BRAWLEY – While Brawley Union High School may be known for its prowess on the wrestling mat it is no easy feat to remain competitive year-round.
This summer Brawley Union High boys wrestling Head Coach Sawyer Smith is finding efficient ways for wrestlers across the Valley to get some specialized mat time. For a second year, Smith and company will be hosting the B-Town Summer Camp from July 10-14 to promote the different “opportunities the sport can present them with.”
“The Imperial Valley is typically underserved in wrestling camps and it’s been a while since we have hosted a camp with this number of clinicians that are of this caliber,” Smith said. “We restarted it last year and hope to keep the momentum going.”
The camp will see appearances from Lindenwood University Wrestling Head Coach Dallas Smith, Vanguard University Assistant Coach Armon Fayyazi, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Assistant Coach Dustin May, three-time NCAA Division I All-American Dean Heil, and U-23 All-American Victoria Smith, among others.
“Athletes have the opportunity to learn from wrestlers and coaches who are All-Americans and national champions at the NAIA, JUCO, and NCAA collegiate level,” Smith said. “Campers will gain valuable insights from clinicians and learn what college coaches look for in student-athletes, and what it takes to be successful.”
Smith, who wrestled at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas for four years, understands the struggles that come with trying to get mat time and being somewhat far removed from big cities.
“If you’re in the Imperial Valley you usually have to drive at least 2-3 hours to go to a camp and it can be costly to send even a handful of people,” Smith said. “This camp brings high-level wrestlers and coaches to our backyard and it’s less costly and get the benefit of sleeping in their beds.”
As a former Wildcat himself, Smith brings a unique perspective to helping kids reach the collegiate stage.
“When you present people that have achieved what these clinicians have, they possess credibility with the kids and might have the ability to reach them in ways other people can’t,” Smith said.
“College coaches will tell the kids what is expected of them and the type of character they look for in a student-athlete,” he said. “Sometimes they preach the same message that their parents or other coaches do, but because it is a national champion/All-American/college coach, they take it to heart.”
The camp is welcoming kids from all across the Imperial Valley and surrounding areas beginning with ages 10 and up. Campers will have the opportunity to work on the basics, high-level technique strategies, and major positions while learning from the different styles and successes each coach brings.
For more information, contact Brawley Union High School wrestling Head Coach Sawyer Smith at (760) 693-3444.
