BRAWLEY – After spending their Saturday morning as the 66th annual Cattle Call parade’s Grand Marshals, the 1972 Brawley Babe Ruth 13-year-old team All-Star team continued their Golden Jubilee of winning the Pacific Southwest Regional All-Star Tournament with a celebration event on Saturday night, November 26.
Following the Brawley Chamber of Commerce’s honor, the entire baseball team and their family and friends met at Del Rio Country Club to reunite, reminisce and celebrate that life-changing summer of their youth.
“There were some who had never experienced the parade,” said Rom Medina, team member and organizer of the fifth year reunion. “The parade was the high point of the weekend and we all can’t thank the Brawley Chamber enough for that honor.”
Noting that the group had two weeks to prepare for the ‘72 All-Star season, Medina saw the same spirit that allowed players from Brawley, Calipatria, Calexico and Holtville build a winning team.
“This event was a group effort, and just as we were in ‘72, the dynamic of us working together is still there,” Medina said. “Two weeks of practice, a new field, most of us playing new positions, and regardless of where we were from we came together ... we just wanted to play.”
Like proud fathers, the team’s Manager Robert Walk and Coach Joe Diaz recalled organizing the team, although at ages 18 and 16 back then, respectively, they were barely older that the team they led.
Walk was in the second of six years of coaching Babe Ruth baseball, just barely removed from his playing days before attending a fateful meeting.
“The coaches from the Babe Ruth League were at a meeting at president Ed Wiest’s house and he ‘suggested’ that I should coach the team ,” Walk recalled. “And when Ed suggested something, you did it.”
Walk was attending Imperial Valley College and had a summer job at LIDCO in Brawley as a backhoe operator. Walk said he received support from LIDCO to coach, among other things giving him time off when he needed it.
Diaz’s signing on as coach now seems like it was destined to be on what would be a ‘team of fate.’
“I was playing varsity at Brawley High and coaching in the summer with the Brawley Babe Ruth Cardinals,” Diaz said.
“I drove by the park [then Longfellow Park in Brawley] and I saw the team practicing,” Diaz recalled. “I stopped and asked if they needed help.”
Still, the coaches had a major challenge in what would be the first 13-year-old All Star team in the Imperial Valley.
“As 13-year-olds they played sparingly and hardly ever pitched,” Walk said. “So we had both coached against their teams but didn’t really know them because they only played three innings or less.”
That the team came together was a tribute to their ability, not only to play but to recognize the contributions of their teammates.
“We all sort of knew each other and respected each other,” All-Star Paul Serna said. “The coaches said we had to come together and we found out we could all be friends.”
Medina – one of two members from Calipatria along with Sam Underwood – remembers it as well.
“We didn’t know each other until we assembled two weeks before the first tournament, but we recognized that each player had a certain talent and we valued and appreciated that talent and believed in ourselves as a team,” Medina said.
His father, Romualdo Medina, Sr., was involved with the team.
“And we all had very supportive families,” Medina said. “We needed that as the Calexico and Holtville kids had to be driven to practice in Brawley every day.”
Serna still exhibits the attitude that the players – unique for the time as an “integrated” team with Hispanic and Anglo players – needed to meet with racially-charged comments during their tournament run.
“We had the support of our families, we had picnics, it was family-style,” Serna said. “When we ran into doubters I remembered what my dad taught me ... to make them notice how you play with passion, ethics, and do things the right way.”
Noticeable among the players at the celebration was a confidence – a high-level of self-esteem which they attributed to the success of the All-Stars – that has resonated for the remainder of their lives.
“The comradery and respect and friendship that prevailed in the summer of ‘72 resonated with the group when we re-united,” Medina said. “It was a key to our success. We believed in ourselves and it has affected us all positively.”
Examples of that attitude are apparent in Serna, Medina and Joe Lugue, three ‘small-town’ players who went on to have accomplished baseball careers.
Serna who star at Holtville High School, Imperial Valley College, Azusa-Pacific University and was signed as an amateur free agent by the Seattle Mariners in June of 1980. By the following September, Serna was playing Major League Baseball.
“After the tournament we came home very confident in ourselves and our skills,” said Serna, who won all eight All-Star games he pitched, including throwing five shutouts. “We had the ability to do more than expected and we realized what we could do. All it is is hard work.”
Medina, mainly a pitcher, played for Calipatria High, IVC and the University of San Diego. Luque played for Holtville High, IVC and Sonoma State University.
Medina would meet up with Serna when USD defeated Azusa Pacific 13-2.
“We got to play against Azusa and I threw a complete game,” Medina said, having battled Serna in high school. “It was great to see him. It made it special to have played together so long and yet compete against each other but remain friends.”
A number of the ‘72 Babe Ruth All-Stars joined Serna, Lugue, and Medina at IVC for the 1980 baseball season under Coach Mark Mecca, who lead the then IVC Arabs to their only appearance in the California Community College playoffs.
Also playing for the Arabs were Brawley’s Kelly Boyd, Craig Kidwell and Bob Presley.
For Babe Ruth All-Star Raul Gradillas, his playing career ended pitching and hitting for Calexico High for Coaches Kenny James and Elmer Belcher, even though he was recruited by IVC and Palm Desert’s College of the Desert.
“I was the only relief pitcher,” Gradillas said. “I did one or two innings when they needed me and finished off the games and I never got to hit, all I did was pitch.”
Gradillas would spend 30 years as the athletic equipment manager at Calexico High.
In the end, the 1972 Brawley Babe Ruth 13-year-old team All-Star team were friends and teammates once again upon being reunited.
“The comradery, respect and friendship that prevailed in the summer of ‘72 resonated with the group this weekend,” Medina said. “It was a key to our success and we believed and it affected us all positively,” he said.
