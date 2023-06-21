BRAWLEY – Brawley Union High School softball player Dylan Baker has wrapped up her final season for the Wildcats and will take her skills to Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, to compete for the Swedes.
Baker finishes her four-year career at BUHS with a 2.93 ERA and 32 wins and 29 losses. Across the 108 innings pitched for the Wildcats, Baker gave up 441 hits and 251 runs and had 263 strikeouts.
Offensively, Baker had 20 hits and 15 RBI across the 81 played for the Wildcats.
During Baker’s senior year, the Wildcats’ pitcher had 121 strikeouts, giving up 86 runs and 172 hits.
As Baker leaves behind the Southeastern Conference for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC), she will see a familiar face in former BUHS Wildcat Lillian Martinez, who will enter her fourth year competing for the Bethany College Swedes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.