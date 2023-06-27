IMPERIAL VALLEY – The 2023 spring baseball season has officially come to an end, with the Southwest Eagles, Brawley Union Wildcats, Calexico Bulldogs, Holtville Vikings, and the Central Spartans all dominating the All-League honors in their respective league.
Leading the Imperial Valley League recognitions were Southwest Eagle Chance Bermudez with the Pitcher of the Year recognition, Brawley Wildcat Tanner Carranza earned the Player of the Year award, and Calexico High School's Head Coach Ricky Guzman earned the Coach of the Year honor.
In the Desert League, Central Spartan Nico Viesca racked up the Pitcher of the Year honor, Holtville Viking Raul Sierra earned the Player of the Year award, and Vikings Head Coach John Ayon was awarded the Coach of the Year honor.
The Desert League All-League First Team saw Holtville’s Bryce Buscaglia, Parker Loureiro, Nic Pacheco, Bently Rothfliesch, and Raul Sierra aern First Team honors. The Central Spartans saw three selections including Seth Johnson, Jared Martin, and Nico Viesca. The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets had Xavier Bejerano and Drew Wright fill up the 10-man Desert League First Team roster.
Imperial Valley League All-League First Team picks included Southwest Eagles’ Chance Bermudez, Hugo Tafoya, Kenneth Urquirez, and Jesse Arreola. The Brawley Wildcats had Tanner Carranza, Tanner Currier, and Ozyel Villanueva each earn a spot, while the Calexico Bulldogs had Randy Baez and Andres Ontriveros round out the IVL First Team. Imperial’s Christopher Tiernan was the lone Tiger in the mix for First-Team honors, completing the IVL First Team selections.
Earning IVL Second Team honors were Wildcats Mario Cazares, Angel Puentes, and Aiden Torres, Bulldogs Orlando Llamas, Tony Lopez, and Leo Veliz, and Tigers Humberto Martinez and Carter Tucker, all securing a Second Team spot. The Eagles had Jonah Estrada and Donnovan Navarrete also secure IVL Second Team honors.
For the Desert League Second Team, the Calipatria Hornets saw three selections in Octavio Alvarez, Juan Perez, and Diego Romero. Holtville Vikings Dion Johnson, Jason Martinez and Matt Pacheco also secured three spots. Central had Dominic Diaz and Anthony Valladolid take two spots while the PV Yellow Jackets had Nick Mojica and Ty Phipps earn a spot on the DL Second Team roster.
