Calexico High School Bulldog Jose Ortega pitches against Bishop's High School during the CIF SDS D-IV baseball championship game on Saturday, May 27, at Triton Field in San Diego. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The Bulldogs baseball club fell against Crean Lutheran by a score of 12-2 in the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV baseball championships opening round game on Tuesday, May 30, in Irvine. The Bulldogs end the season with a 17-12 overall record and the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Division IV Champions.