BulldogsBaseball_Jose Ortega
Buy Now

Calexico High School Bulldog Jose Ortega pitches against Bishop's High School during the CIF SDS D-IV baseball championship game on Saturday, May 27, at Triton Field in San Diego. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The Bulldogs baseball club fell against Crean Lutheran by a score of 12-2 in the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV baseball championships opening round game on Tuesday, May 30, in Irvine. The Bulldogs end the season with a 17-12 overall record and the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Division IV Champions.

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.