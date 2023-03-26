Baseball: Bulldogs

Calexico High School Bulldog Christian Aguilera pitches against the Hilltop Lancers during a non-league baseball game on Friday, March 24 in Calexico. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The Calexico High School Bulldogs defeated the Hilltop High School Lancers by scores of 4-3 and 9-3 in a non-league double header in Calexico, improving the Bulldogs' overall record to 5-1.

The Bulldogs will return to the field on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. where the Bulldogs will host the Holtville Vikings in Calexico.