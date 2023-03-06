CALEXICO – In the beginning stages of the 2023 spring season, the Calexico High School Bulldogs boys baseball team threw a no-hitter, 9-0, against Southwest High School of San Diego.
“We got off to a hot start," Bulldogs sophomore infielder Derek Carillo said. "We were slow with our at-bats and had to work on our base running, but overall we did pretty well.”
“We have a few big games we have to prepare for later this season so we are looking forward to getting better, being more focused, practicing hard, and for me, stepping up to the role I have this year,” Carillo said.
So far this season, the Bulldogs fell to Gila Ridge High but bounced back with back-to-back wins against Palo Verde and Desert Mirage.
“(During the) beginning of the season the first couple of games were a little rough, but we did our job and played as a team,” senior outfielder and pitcher, Nick Navarro, said.
“Our goal for the rest of the season is to communicate, work together, make sure we are talking in-between pitches; infield, outfield, we all just need to communicate throughout the game,” Navarro said.
During the 2022 season, the Bulldogs finished as Desert League (DL) Champions, going 9-0 in league play. In the DL, Calexico competed against Palo Verde, Calipatria, and Vincent Memorial Catholic high schools.
“We are trying to get a little better every day and the style we play is unorthodox in today's game," Calexico baseball Head Coach Ricky Guzman said, "but we tell the guys they have to be super aware; know your read and anticipate.”
“For us, it starts at practice," Guzman said. "As coaches, we are trying to create that game environment in practice so once they are competing they go into ‘cruise control.'”
This season the Bulldogs baseball team will be competing in the Imperial Valley league alongside Imperial, Southwest, and Brawley Union high school teams.
“There might be a little bit more pressure but we are in the IVL for a reason, and I think we can win,” Carillo said.
“The goal this year is ‘don't take plays off.’ That is what got us last year,” Carillo said, “We took a play 'off' and it cost us our season. We don't want to lose how we lost last year, so we aren’t taking any plays off this season.”
After ending last season on the road and falling short in the post-season, the Bulldogs are using last season as motivation to work and compete even harder this season.
“In the end, we didn’t understand the price of winning until the bill of regret set in," Guzman said, "but sometimes coming up short brings to light the minor details and important things.”
The Bulldogs baseball club will continue to work on the details and little things over the next week as they are not scheduled to return to the diamond until March 14.
On Tuesday, March 14 the Bulldogs will take on the Valley Center Jaguars in Valley Center at 3:30 p.m.
