IMPERIAL VALLEY – The CIF San Diego Section baseball divisional championship race has begun as teams are heading into semifinal games early next week, with the championship games scheduled for Saturday, May 27.
Leading the pack in Division IV bracket are the second-seeded Calexico High School Bulldogs, who overcame sixth-seeded Monte Vista high school by a score of 17-10 on Friday, May 19 to remain perfect this postseason and secure advancement to a semifinal game.
“Today was a scare, but we responded well and won the battle of attrition,” Calexico Head Coach Ricky Guzman said. “Baseball is special because it's the only game out there where the defense has the ball.”
The Bulldogs went scoreless in the first inning but showed their grit by scoring in every inning afterward.
The Bulldogs led 10-2 to start the fifth inning, and the Monte Vista Monarchs responded by having their highest-scoring inning with eight runs to tie it up 10-10.
Calexico Bulldog Manuel Cano had a 2-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to maintain the Bulldogs' lead, 11-10, heading into the sixth inning.
The Bulldogs kept the Monarchs at bay in the sixth inning, and added six runs in the bottom of the sixth before earning the win in the seventh inning.
“Playing catch will be key, and every game moving forward will be like climbing a mountain,” Guzman said. “Should we reach the top, the bottom of another mountain will be awaiting us.”
“That's what our staff has been preparing this group for all year, moments where everything is magnified, and opportunities are limited,” Guzman said. “As scary as it sounds, this is when things get fun. It's about syncing to the level of your preparation.”
The Calexico Bulldogs will host the third-seeded Imperial Tigers on Tuesday, May 23, in Calexico. The Tigers and Bulldogs faced off three times during the regular Imperial Valley League season, with the Bulldogs winning two of the three match ups.
“We know Calexico is good, they are well coached and (they) compete,” Imperial Head Coach Javier Ramos said. “It will be fun to play them again.”
The Tigers overcame the seventh-seeded Central Spartans by a score of 8-7 in a come-from-behind victory on Friday, May 19, in a single-elimination game in Imperial.
Entering the top of the seventh inning, the Spartans led 7-3, but Imperial's Logan Higginbotham hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th inning to erase a four-run lead.
“Going into the last inning the message was simply: Crazier things have happened. Get runners on and anything could happen," Ramos said. “Our first two batters reached base and gave everyone else the confidence that helped overcome the four-run deficit."
“The win gives us another opportunity to play a complete game," Ramos said, "and we hope this is a catapult to finishing strong.”
The Spartans end the season 12-14 overall, and 6-2 in Desert League play.
The Tigers' Higginbotham and Humberto Martinez each had two hits, while Luis Gonzalez added three RBIs. Martinez pitched four innings, with Jacob Milan earned the win in three innings of relief.
After a win on Friday, the Tigers returned to the mound on Saturday, May 20 to defeat familiar foe Monte Vista by a score of 12-5 to continue competing for a championship berth.
Tiger Carter Tucker pitched a complete game for the win, allowing six hits, striking out four, and giving up five runs.
Tiger Angel Barron had a pair of hits, including a three-run home run in the 5th inning. Teammates Chris Tiernan, Isaiah Perez, and Humberto Martinez each collected two hits to lead the 15-hit day.
Falling in the D-IV bracket were the Holtville Vikings, who lost 5-1 to first-seeded Bishop’s High School on Friday.
“Bryce threw a great game,” Vikings Head Coach John Ayon said. “We missed some opportunities to score, and it ended up costing us,. Moving forward we have to bounce back and be ready to play on Saturday.”
The Vikings hosted fifth-seeded El Capitan on Saturday, May 20, for the second time in this playoff series. Despite defeating El Capitan on Wednesday by a score of 12-2, the Vikings fell short, 13-4, in the single-elimination game on Saturday.
The Vikings end the season 18-7 overall and 9-0 in Desert League play.
Also falling on Friday were the fourth-seeded Brawley Wildcats, who fell 8-0 against first-seeded Maranatha Christian in La Jolla.
“We got beat, and the best team won,” Wildcat Head Coach Pedro Carranza said. "We will be looking forward to facing them again on Tuesday, but that being said, we have to take care of business on Saturday night.”
The Wildcats returned to the field on Saturday, May 20, and hosted eighth-seeded Valhalla High School in a single-elimination game. The winner of this match up will secure advancement to a semifinal game against Maranatha Christian on Tuesday.
Results from this game were not available by press time.
Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check with the respective host schools for start times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.