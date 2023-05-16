The 2023 CIF San Diego Section Divisional baseball playoffs get underway this week with all eight Southeastern Conference teams and the Valley’s lone Southern Conference team competing for a CIF championship across three divisions.
The playoffs actually began on Monday afternoon, May 15, when two local Division V teams found themselves in “play-in” games to make Tuesday’s elimination round, with both pulling out victories to advance into the tournament brackets.
On Monday, the Calipatria High School Hornets (6-13, 0-9 DL) traveled to Chula Vista and pulled out a last-inning 5-4 victory over Victory Christian Academy, clinching D-V’s eleventh-seed. The Hornets and will play at sixth-seeded Kearny High (16-10) in San Diego.
Meanwhile at Rodriguez Park in Calexico on Monday, the Manzanita League champion Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots (12-2, 8-0 ML) defeated Borrego Springs by a score of 13-3, claiming the D-V's twelfth-seed. The VMCHS Scots will play at fifth-seed Calvin Christian High (9-5-1) in Escondido.
Overall, the Southeastern Conference’s clearest path to a CIF title in 2023 has to be through the Division IV playoffs, where an unprecedented five baseball teams dominate the brackets in the double-elimination tournament.
The Southeastern Conference also boasts three of the D-IV’s top seeds with the Calexico Bulldogs ranked second, the Imperial Tigers third and the Holtville Vikings fourth, while the Central Spartans are seeded fifth and Palo Verde seeded eleventh.
“There was some joking about D-IV being the Imperial Valley division,” Brawley Coach Pedro Carranza said, the long-tenured Southeastern Conference representative to the CIF baseball seeding meeting.
Carranza reported that the Zoom seeding meeting went smoothly and according to the CIF’s power rankings.
“We started doing it via Zoom during COVID and it is a pretty smooth process. There were some problems in prior years at the meetings but not recently,” Carranza said.
Following the initial seeding of teams, some Valley teams were involved with adjustments including a major one for Brawley in the D-III bracket.
“We were numerically behind San Ysidro for the fourth seed and bye and homefield advantage, but we were given the fourth seed after reviewing the score from our non-league game,” Carranza said.
Carranza pointed out that while the power ranking numbers are a good guideline for seeding the CIF playoffs, adjustments also play a part.
“We beat San Ysidro head-to-head so we jumped over them … basically numbers can tell you something about who should play who, but playing them proves it out,” Carranza said.
In addition to the plethora of D-IV playoff teams, Brawley and the Southwest Eagles are in the D-III playoffs.
In D-III action on Tuesday, May 16, the ninth-seeded Eagles (15-9-2, 6-3 IVL) travel to Spring Valley to face the eighth-seeded Valhalla Norsemen (18-9) for an elimination game, while Brawley (17-9, 6-3 IVL) will host the winner of fifth-seeded San Ysidro and twelfth-seeded Mira Mesa on Wednesday, at Wiest Field in Brawley.
Three D-IV elimination games on Tuesday will affect opening-round games on Wednesday, May 17, as Calexico, Imperial and Holtville await the winners.
On Wednesday, the D-IV’s second-seeded Calexico Bulldogs (12-9, 4-5 IVL) will host the winner of Tuesday’s game between seventh-seed Central (12-13, 6-3 DL), as Central hosts host the tenth-seeded Sweetwater High (14-9).
Also on Wednesday, third-seeded Imperial (10-16, 2-7 IVL) will host the winner of Tuesday’s game between the eleventh-seeded Palo Verde (11-15, 3-6 DL) and sixth-seeded Monte Vista High at their game in Spring Valley.
Holtville (17-5, 9-0 DL) – who also has a bye on Tuesday – will host the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between fifth-seeded El Capitan (19-8) and twelfth-seeded Canyon Hills (12-16).
