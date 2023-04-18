El Centro's cross-town rivals, the Central Spartans and Southwest Eagles, meet in a non-league game on Saturday night April 15, to prepare for their return to league action this week after the two-week hiatus during spring break.
Playing at Eagle Field, Southwest opened the game scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead.
Southwest senior Hugo Tafoya, who returned to the lineup from an injury, had a two-run single in the first. Jesse Arreola was Southwest’s leading hitter with two hits in the game.
“Everything since we took off from IVL action was good until Saturday night, but it’s exactly what we needed,” Southwest High School baseball Coach Matt Redden said. Redden noted that the Eagles had just one game since March 31; a 3-1 loss at San Ysidro High School, of San Diego.
"We needed to get back into competition with IVL starting back up, and with nearly two weeks (off) you can only practice so much this time of the season; then you need to play,” Redden said.
The game turned against the home team when Central, trailing by a score of 3-2 in the top of the third inning, erupted for five runs in the en route to the seven-run win.
“We had the 3-0 lead but our pitcher was struggling, then he lost control and (Nico) Viesca struggled early," Redden said. "After they got the lead he was lights out.”
Visca pitched six innings, striking out 10, with Dominique Diaz pitching a perfect seventh inning.
Offensively for Central Coach Gene Martin’s squad, sophomore Jared Martin led the Spartan offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a walk, scoring three runs and pounding out a triple and a home run for Central’s only extra-base hits.
Meanwhile, Central’s Seth Johnson who scored twice, while Yuriel Ortero, Diego Acuna, and Ralph Solano and David Nigos had singles and RBI’s. Anthony Valladolid, Jr. also had a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
This week both Central and Southwest will return to the Desert and Imperial Valley League baseball wars, respectively. Both leagues are playing three consecutive games against each of their league's three opponents in 2023, with each team having played one league game prior to spring break.
Central (6-11, 0-1 DL) will continue in their Desert League series matching up against the Holtville Vikings (9-5, 1-0 DL) Tuesday night, April 18, at Central. The Vikings won 4-3 in nine innings in the opener.
“Nothing is out of reach ... we just have to win out this week and keep winning,” Martin said. “We aren’t looking back and we’re not looking past anybody ... our destiny is in our hands.”
The same could be said for the Calipatria High Hornets (6-5, 0-1 DL). The Hornets host Palo Verde High (9-9, 1-0 DL) in Calipat. The last time the respective hives battled, the Hornets lost in Blythe. This Tuesday, April 18, the Hornets host Palo Verde, returning later in the week to play the Yellow Jackets once again in Blythe on Friday, April 21.
This season the IVL joined the Desert League in playing a triple round robin league format, also adding a three-game series to the equation. Southwest (10-7-2, IVL 1-0), who won the IVL opener, will now be playing Brawley (11-7, IVL 0-1) on Tuesday, April 18 and Friday, April 21 in the evening.
Tuesday’s Wildcat-Eagle game in El Centro will be Military Appreciation Night. The two teams will also meet again on Friday, April 22, at Wiest Field in Brawley.
Also this week, Imperial (8-6, IVL 1-0) and Calexico (7-5, IVL 0-1) will continue their IVL series. The Bulldogs host Tuesday night’s game at Belcher Field, while the Tigers host non-league opponent Yuma Catholic (18-3) at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Imperial will also be welcoming Calexico to McCarty Field on Friday, April 21, in Imperial.
The Vincent Memorial Scots, who normally play in the Southeastern Conference, have opted to play baseball in the Southern Conference’s Manzanita League for 2023.
The Scots (1-2, 1-0 ML) won their league opener on March 30, downing the hosting Borrego Springs Rams ( 4-5, 0-1 ML) by a score of 12-10. The Scots will host West Shores High (1-2, 1-0 ML) at 2:00 p.m. in Calexico.
Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise. Spectators are encouraged to check with host schools for the most up to date start times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.