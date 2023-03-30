As the Southeastern Conference baseball teams reach the midway point of the 2023 CIF San Diego Section season, Thursday and Friday nights – March 30-31 – mark the start of both Imperial Valley and Desert League action.
Somewhat ironically, both leagues will open after almost six weeks of non-league games only to then not play another league contest until mid-April, when the teams will return from a two-week hiatus.
The two-week break has become traditional thanks to many teams in the past opting to play in The San Diego Downtown Lions High School Baseball Tournament, the oldest and largest baseball tourney in the United States.
Founded in 1951, the Lions Tournament is traditionally held in the week between Palm Sunday and Easter. Four games are played for four days in eight divisions. The tournament includes teams from throughout California and the Southwest.
Over the years, playing the four games in four days has presented a number of challenges to Valley teams including the constant daily travel and the fact that Spring Break is celebrated locally the week after Easter, with the players missing a week of school.
In addition to those issues, all teams at the Lions Tournament face the problem of having enough pitching given the CIF State rules limiting a player's pitch count for any given week in the season.
While the number of local teams at the Lions Tournament has varied, in 2022 five Valley teams competed including divisional champion Calexico High – who won all four of their games.
However, for 2023, only Imperial and Holtville high schools are returning. In fact, playing in the Lions Tournament is the reason that Imperial and Holtville will be opening league play on Thursday night instead of Friday night, as was originally scheduled by the Southeastern Conference.
The result is that the Central Spartans (3-9) will host the Holtville High Vikings (5-3) Thursday in their Desert League opener at 7:00 p.m.
“Holtville asked us to move the game because they are playing in the Lions and we agreed,” Central Coach Gene Martin said. “Then we’ll be practicing the next two weeks and come back with Southwest on the 15th for the City Championship, then back in league with Holtville on the 18th.”
Central was one of the three teams who opted out of the Lions Tournament for 2023, instead focusing on two earlier season tournaments, one at Mojave and the other at their own Lefty Martin Invitational.
“We went to one in Mojave and went 3-2, but we were in every game and last year (2022) we went to three tournaments,” Martin said.
The Lefty Martin Invitational saw its numbers increase from 2022, its the first year, and Coach Martin points out that it will probably grow next year for some solid reasons.
“With our tournament local teams don’t have to leave the Valley," Martin said. "Every team gets five games guaranteed and because of the CIF point system we are always looking for solid teams. We had a few more teams this year and we have some more interested so we hope to keep it going and we're just trying to keep my dad’s memory alive.”
For the Brawley Wildcats, the Lefty Martin Tournament is an attractive option to the Lions.
“This was our second year to play in Central’s tournament and it’s best option for us early in the season,” Brawley Coach Pedro Carranza said of the tournament, which was played in the first week of the season.
“It gives you a chance to mold your team and start to shape things, and it’s five games in three days and an opportunity to play a lot of kids, which is important that time of year," Carranza said.
For the first time in many years, neither Carranza nor the Southwest High Coach Matt Redden is playing in the Lions tourney.
The Wildcats (9-5) are set to host the Eagles (9-5-2) in their IVL opener on Friday night, March 31, at Wiest Field in Brawley at 7:00 p.m.
“We’re not participating in the Lions but we are arranging for a couple of games over the next two weeks,” Carranza said. “For us it’s been sort of demoralizing the past few seasons because of the travel ... I had years when we had five home games and we played four games that season at Otay Ranch, and we joked that it was our home field … so we have worked on getting home games and we now have a more normal schedule.”
Thursday night, March 30, will have an IVL opening game at Belcher Field as the Calexico Bulldogs (7-2) host the Imperial Tigers (6-5).
“We are going to play on Thursday instead of Friday because Imperial is playing in the Lions and it’s four-game in four days, and so it helps them get ready,” Calexico Coach Ricky Guzman said, noting the Bulldogs will also not be playing in the Lions themselves.
“I’ve always liked the Lions (tourney)," Guzman said. "I like the different matchups and potential playoff opponents and overall good teams … but this year because of the travel and missing a week of school and some other issues, we aren’t going.”
On Friday night, March 31, the scheduled Desert League opener between the Calipatria Hornets (5-3) and the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (7-6) will be played in Calipatria at 7:00 p.m.
“We’ll host Palo Verde and then take next week off and the week after, which is our Spring Break, (and) we’ll host Coastal Academy (Carlsbad) on Tuesday April 11,” Calipatria Coach CJ Perez said. “We beat Costal in the CIF playoffs last spring so we’re excited to have them here, and then we’ll play Palm Springs High (on the) 13th up there.”
While Calipatria traditionally does not play in the Lions Tournament, Perez is not ruling out that or other possibilities.
“Actually, we tried to get into the Lions this year,” Perez said, “but their were no openings for a D-V school, and we looked into another tournament but that didn’t work out either.”
