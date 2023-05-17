EL CENTRO – Tuesday, the D-IV’s second-seeded Calexico (12-9, 4-5 IVL) will host the seventh-seed Central (12-13 , 6-3 DL), who defeated tenth-seeded Sweetwater High (14-9) 8-0 in El Centro yesterday, Tuesday May 16.
“We came out as the underdogs but we wanted to come out (and) show everyone what we had,” Central Spartan Nico Viesca said, “and you saw that in how we all came together to get the job done. As a pitcher, I helped my team on the mound by getting outs and they got the runs and hits to get a big team win.”
Viesca pitched a complete game shutout, giving up three hits and finishing with 12 strikeouts. The Spartans' Seth Johnson, Diego Acuña, Dominique Diaz, Angel Solano each had two hits. Acuña scored two runs while Johnson and Solano each added one run a piece.
“Because it was a single elimination game there was pressure, but we worked hard in practice and did everything we needed to to be ready for the game,” Viesca said. “From the start of the season until now the biggest improvement has been our team chemistry. We have gotten closer and it has helped us go far as a team.”
“Today we are also the underdogs, but I am confident my team can come out and get the job done,” Viesca said. “We are came out today just like yesterday; aggressive, ready to swing the bat, and get some runs on the board.”
Following a play-in round on Monday and an elimination round on Tuesday, Southeastern Conference baseball and softball teams will be in action on Wednesday, May 17th’s opening round of the CIF San Diego Sections 2023 Divisional Playoffs.
The opening round marks the start of the unique double-elimination portion of the playoffs, with all teams now having to lose twice before their 2023 season is over.
Win or lose on Wednesday, all baseball teams will be back in action on Friday, May 19 and possibly Saturday , May 20. In addition, the softball tournament format was adjusted this year to reflect the boys brackets.
In D-III baseball action on Tuesday, the D-III ninth-seeded Southwest Eagles (15-10-2, 6-3 IVL) traveled to Spring Valley and proved homefield is an advantage, as the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs in a close game by a score of 2-1, falling to eighth-seeded Valhalla High (19-9).
The D-II Brawley High Wildcats will be at Wiest Field (17-9, 6-3 IVL) on Wednesday to host the twelveth-seeded Mira Mesa High, who defeated of fifth-seeded San Ysidro (18-10) 2-0, in Brawley.
Three D-IV baseball elimination games were played on Tuesday, affecting Wednesday’s opening round games for the Top 4 seeded Calexico Bulldogs, Imperial Tigers and Holtville Vikings.
The D-IV third-seeded Tigers (10-16, 2-7 IVL) will welcome the sixth-seeded Monte Vista High (16-12) to Imperial. The Monte Vista Monarchs won 4-3 on Tuesday over visiting the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (11-16, 3-6 DL) in Spring Valley.
Another D-IV seeded team, the fourth-seeded Vikings (17-5, 9-0 DL) will host Tuesday’s elimination game winner, fifth-seeded El Capitan (20-8), who won 5-4 over Canyon Hills.
After claiming the CIF D-V twelfth-seed on Monday with a play-in game win over Borrego Springs High by a score of 13-3, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (14-3, 8-0 ML) fell from playoff contention on Tuesday due to a 17-3 loss to fifth-seeded Calvin Christian High (10-5-1) in Escondido.
Also in action Tuesday after a Monday play-in game win over Victory Christian Academy 5-4 in Chula Vista, the D-V’s eleventh-seeded Calipatria Hornets (7-14, 0-9 DL) traveled to San Diego and were eliminated by D-V’s sixth-seeded Kearny Komets by a score of 14-6.
In Southeastern Conference softball CIF playoff elimination action on Tuesday May 16, the Valley’s only Division I softball team – the eleventh-seeded Brawley Wildcats (11-15, 6-3 IVL) – lost a heart-breaker to seventh-seeded Rancho Buena Vista in San Diego by a score of 7-6.
Meanwhile Tuesday in San Diego, the 2022 CIF D-III softball champion Calexico High Bulldogs (10-12-1, 4-5 IVL) were eliminated from the 2023 D-II playoffs, as the ninth-seed Bulldogs jumped out to an early 4-1 lead but ultimately lost to eighth-seeded Westview High by a score of 7-4.
Wednesday afternoon in softball action, the top-seeded D-III Imperial Tigers (18-5-1, 9-0 DL) will host ninth-seed Sage Creek High who were 6-3 winners Tuesday over Canyon Hills High.
Also Wednesday, the IVL champion Holtville Viking softball team (19-5, 8-1 IVL) are set to host the winner of D-II’s six-seeded Ramona High Bulldogs. Ramona were winners over Olympian High Tuesday by a score of 4-1.
Spectators interested in attending games are strongly encouraged to check with host schools for the start time of each respective game.
