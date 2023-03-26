Baseball: Southwest Eagles

Featured
Right Now
51°
Clear
- Humidity: 55%
- Cloud Coverage: 17%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:38:29 AM
- Sunset: 06:58:09 PM
Today
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 73F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'The Other Guys' win their appeal against Imperial County
- Piden precaución a automovilistas en Baja California
- Pagará contratista de Salinas miles de dólares a trabajadores
- Governor Newsom visits Imperial County, talks Lithium Valley
- MS-13 gang member arrested attempting illegal entry into U.S.
- Tales of war, assassination, trial, and love mark Valley authors’ books
- Workers at Spreckels Sugar end unfair labor practice strike
- Armed robbery suspects arrested
- POLICE BEAT: March 8 to March 13
- CIF honors 30-year baseball Head Coach David Middleton a second time
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.