Baseball: Southwest Eagles

Southwest High School Eagle Fernando Soria (8) takes second base during a non-league baseball game against Valley Center on Friday, March 24, in El Centro. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The Southwest High School Eagles' baseball club defeated the Valley Center High School Jaguars by a score of 10-9, with Kenneth Urquidez drawing a walk-off walk in the seventh inning to score Julian Lopez.

"The boys played really hard, they never gave up," Southwest Head Coach Matt Redden said. "Going down 9-3 is never easy, but they showed toughness, competed, and chipped away one run at a time."

"(I'm) extremely proud of the way they dug themselves out of a hole to get a win," Redden said.

The Eagles' Donnovan Navarrete and Jesse Arreola each ended with 3 hits, while Kenneth Urquidez, Andrew Sosa, and Oscar Medina also added 2 hits each.

The Eagles will return to the diamond on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m., where they will host San Ysidro High School in El Centro.