SAN DIEGO – On Saturday, May 13, the CIF San Diego Section Commissioner’s Office announced its 2023 baseball Divisional Playoff pairings following input from the CIF’s Baseball Pairings Committee.
The good news for local prep baseball fans is that all eight Southeastern Conference teams representing the Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues, along with the Valley’s lone representative in the Southern Conference, were seeded in the playoffs.
Four of those baseball teams – Brawley, Calexico, Imperial and Holtville – are Top 4 seeds in their division and will not play until Wednesday’s May 17 opening round for the double-elimination playoff tournament.
Meanwhile three of the teams – Central, Southwest and Palo Verde – have to play in a do-or-die divisional elimination game on Tuesday, May 16 to get to Wednesday’s opening round.
For two Valley schools, however, the road to the opening round of the playoffs includes an additional elimination “play-in” game on Monday, May 15, in both cases the result of a CIF seeding rule regarding league champions.
The process is that the Commissioner’s Office and Pairing Committee first seed all divisions according to the power rankings, then they make adjustments to accommodate, among other things, league champions.
Per CIF policy, if a league champion is not seeded into the playoffs as one of the twelve power-ranked teams, the champion will host a play-in game versus the lowest-seeded team in that division.
The “play-in” game policy affected two baseball teams in the Division V playoffs, the Southeastern Conference’s Desert League Calipatria Hornets and the Southern Conference’s Manzanita League champion Vincent Memorial Catholic Scots.
For Calipatria (6-13, 0-9 DL), they were the eleventh-seed based on their power ranking, but now must travel to take on the Coastal Conference’s fourteenth-seeded Ocean League champion Victory Christian Academy Knights (10-7) at 3:30 p.m.
“We will be traveling Monday to Chula Vista,” Calipatria Coach C.J. Perez said. “We received the eleventh-seed but will be playing a play-in game ... if we win that game we will travel to Kearny High (16-10) on Tuesday and play an elimination game.”
In addition to potentially traveling to San Diego again on Tuesday, should the Hornets beat the six-seeded Komets, they would again travel to San Diego on Wednesday to face the third-seeded Lincoln High Hornets (18-8) in an all-Hornets battle.
“We would play Lincoln Wednesday in the first round of playoffs and, win or lose, would play on Friday and possibly Saturday,” Perez said, noting that with the baseball pitch-count in effect, depth becomes an issue.
“It will be quite the task to make a run this year considering that we do not have much pitching … so our goal is to utilize our pitching the best we can, but that all depends on how we do offensively,” he said.
While the league champion accommodation worked against Calipatria, Vincent Memorial benefited from that CIF policy as well as another policy that allows a team to request a waiver.
For first-year Scot Coach Luis Gonzalez said he went to sleep Friday night with the CIF SDS website showing his team as the D-V’s seventh-seed, only to be told Saturday that he had a play-in game on Monday.
Vincent was not considered for the initial D-V seeding and momentarily was on the outside of the playoffs looking in before being chosen to host Monday’s play-in game at 2:00 p.m. at Rodriguez Park in Calexico as league champs.
“We had trouble scheduling games this season because of the past history of the program where they didn’t finish the season,” Gonzalez said. “So we couldn’t get the correct number of games to qualify, and the weather in San Diego had a lot to do with it early in the season.”
Brawley Wildcats Coach Pedro Carranza attended the Zoom meeting as the Southeastern Conference’s representative to the Pairing Committee.
“After the initial pairings there was a problem with Vincent Memorial because they did not have enough games,” Carranza said, “but they put in a waiver saying they could not find games, especially none locally, and after some discussion, CIF granted the waiver.”
Back in the playoffs, Vincent found themselves challenging the twelfth-seeded Borrego Springs High Rams (11-6, 6-2 ML) – whom they have beaten twice this season by scores of 12-10 and 9-8 – for a spot in Tuesday’s elimination round at fifth-seeded Calvin Christian High (9-5-1) in Escondido.
“So we lost the seventh-seed but still got a home play-in game, so honestly I can’t complain,” Gonzalez said. “After not finishing last season it’s been a big first year for the program ... and we’re making some history, so I’m happy with that.”
