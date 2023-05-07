SAN DIEGO – On Friday night April 28 Petco Park featured an appearance by the Brawley Union High School Wildcats and Imperial High School Tigers as part of an ongoing partnership between the CIF San Diego Section and the San Diego Padres baseball club.
Over a three-year cycle, the CIF SDS conferences rotate playing league games at Petco Park and this year’s cycle included the Southeastern Conference, which decided to feature an Imperial Valley League game for the 7:00 p.m. game.
The pristine field, a crowd of over a thousand fans and major league dugouts were among the things that differentiated the game from a normal IVL game.
For Imperial sophomore pitcher Carter Tucker, who started the game for the Tigers and went five innings, adjusting to pro's mound took a moment.
“When I went on the mound I had to get used to it,” Tucker said, who struck out five and walked three in the game. “From the mound you don’t really sees the net, you just see seats ... they look far away, definitely not what I’m used to.”
Brawley starting pitcher, freshman Ozyel Villanueva pitched the top of the first inning and was understandably somewhat awestruck to be on the Padres’ mound.
“I was thinking ‘wow’ as it’s my first time here and I came out and was over-thinking and putting pressure on myself,” Villanueva said, who struck out three and walked one en route to picking up the win in the game. “Coach told me to relax, breathe and throw normally as it was just baseball.”
Brawley gave Villanueva some breathing room when they opened the bottom of the third inning with senior Aiden Torres drawing a walk.
Torres then put himself in scoring position by stealing second base, with the move promptly paying off when junior Tanner Currier singled to score Torres.
Currier then was thrown out stealing, however, Tucker then issued his second walk of the inning to Brawley catcher Tanner Carranza, who would score on a sacrifice fly to put the Wildcats up by a score of 2-0.
“I tried to drive the ball and help the team and it paid off.,” Currier said. “I had the butterflies to start the game but after I got the first ground ball I got settled in.”
Imperial sophomore Jacob Milan picked up one of three hits off of Villanueva and scored the Tigers' only run of the game after leading off the top of the fifth inning with a solid single.
“I walked in the second inning and I’d say the I’m a patient hitter as playing point guard has taught me not to force anything,” Milan said.
Milan was a key starter on this year’s Tiger basketball team, which won the CIF Division IV championship.
“The pitch was in my zone and I was short to it and lined it into the outfield,” Milan said.
Milan felt his at-bat and run came at a critical time, and also pitched an inning-plus of relief.
“Coach called a hit and run," he said. "I knew it was that time of the game to get some runs so I was running hard. I was trying to help us grab some momentum and it definitely was a boost of energy for our team.”
Brawley would score their final run in the sixth inning when Villanueva slammed a triple. The Wildcats scored on a fielder's choice by Matthew Gutierrez.
Wildcat senior Jesus Cisneros came in to for relief of Villanueva, getting the final out of the sixth inning and pitching through a wild top of the seventh to preserve the victory 'Cats victory over the Tigers.
“Bryan (Vital) and I went down to warm up in the bullpen ... it felt different actually being in a ‘bull pen’ but I got used to it,” Cisneros said. “I’m a closer and I just go into a game and throw strikes because my defense has my back.”
After the game, Brawley senior Torres tried to sum up the otherwise memorable moment of standing on the Padres' major league field in one of the nicest ballparks the MLB has to offer.
“There were a lot of people here to see us and that was good,” Torres said. “I was a little nervous at first but at the end of the day it was just a baseball game.”
