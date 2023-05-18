Imperial High School Tiger Humberto Martinez (4) runs to third base during a CIF SDS D-IV baseball playoff game against the Monte Vista Monarchs on Wednesday, May 17, at McCarty Field in Imperial. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The third-seeded Imperial High Tigers baseball club fell 10-6 against the sixth-seeded Monte Vista High. The Tigers will face the winner of the match up between the second-seeded Calexico Bulldogs and seventh-seeded Central Spartans, on Friday, May 19. The higher seed will host the upcoming game.

Results from the Calexico-Central match up were not available by press time.

Spectators interested in attending the games are strongly encouraged to check with host schools for the start time of each respective game.