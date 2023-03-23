EL CENTRO – The Imperial High School Tigers defeated the Central Union High School Spartans, 7-2, in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday, March 22, in El Centro.
Imperial’s Christopher Tiernan led the Tigers with two runs while Jacob Milan, Julian Jimenez, Luis Gonzalez, Angel Barron, and Nelson Perez each added one run.
“We came out strong and put two runs up on the board,” Imperial sophomore Carter Tucker said. “They tied it up in the fourth inning, but our third baseman came up with a big hit with bases loaded, and it was one of the biggest plays of the game.”
So far this season, the Tigers have racked up wins against Gila Ridge, Desert Mirage, Southwest of San Diego, and local foe the Holtville Vikings.
“Moving forward, we need to minimize mental mistakes and focus on the little stuff,” Tucker said. “When we are on base we need to know the outs, ride the rally and just execute in big situations.”
Tucker currently boasts a 1.50 ERA percentage across the ten games played during the 2023 season.
In El Centro, the Spartans are finding their stride.
“This season we haven't gotten the start we wanted,” Spartan senior Seth Johnson said. “As a team, we are focusing on changing the mindset so we can change the culture of our program.”
“We are locking in, doing our part to turn the season around, and see the reward out of certain drills and exercises,” he said.
With league play approaching, the Spartans are fine tuning their skills before their league opener against the Holvtille Vikings on Friday, March 31 in El Centro.
In addition to the Vikings, the Spartans will meet the Calipatria Hornets, and Palo Verde Yellow Jackets in Desert League play throughout the season.
Both teams will return to the diamond on Saturday, March 25. The Tigers will take on Mater Dei Catholic at 11 a.m. in San Diego, while the Spartans host San Diego High School in El Centro at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.