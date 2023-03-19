HOLTVILLE – After meeting up in Imperial earlier this week, the Holtville High School Vikings hosted the Imperial High Tigers for a second match up, where the Vikings defeated the Tigers 4-0.
The Vikings' Raul Sierra pitched throughout until the seventh inning, where freshman Ayden Avila came in as relief for the senior pitcher.
“It felt good," Sierra said. "We knew we had to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss and come back stronger (and) we knew Imperial was going to come back with their best, so we worked hard in practice this week, and I tried to get ahead in the count during the game.”
“Moving forward, we just have to keep working hard, trust each other and do our part so we can finish first in the Desert League and move on to CIF,” the Viking senior said.
The two teams will not be meeting again this season.
The Holtville Vikings will compete in the Desert League alongside Palo Verde, Calipatria, and Central Union high schools, while the Tigers will face off against Southwest, Calexico, and Brawley Union high schools in Imperial Valley League play.
The Imperial Tigers return to the diamond on Tuesday, March 21, as they take on Central Union high Spartans in El Centro at 7 p.m.
The Holtville Vikings will return to the field on Wednesday, March 22, as they travel to Brawley to take on the Brawley Wildcats at Ed Wiest Field at 7 p.m.
