IMPERIAL VALLEY – After last Friday night’s CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference game at Petco Park, things returned to normal in the Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues this week as each league heads into the last round of their three-game series match ups.
In the Desert League baseball race, Holtville has clinched at least a co-championship, while the IVL is down to a two-team race with all the Southeastern Conference teams on pace to make the CIF playoffs.
In San Diego last Friday night April 28, the Brawley High Wildcats outlasted the Imperial High Tigers by a score of 3-1 as part of a six-game, two-day series of prep games in the ongoing partnership between the CIF SDS and the Padres.
Friday night’s game was the second of three IVL games between the two teams, with the Wildcats sweeping the three-game series on Tuesday night, May 2, by a score of 8-2 in Imperial.
With the win, Brawley (15-7, 5-1 IVL) held on to first place in the Imperial Valley League, maintaining a one-game lead over the Southwest Eagles (13-8-1, 4-2 IVL) in a tight championship race.
“In my opinion, this is far from over,” Brawley Coach Pedro Carranza said. “Every game is a must-win for us until the end ... everyone in the Valley has the players to beat anybody else.”
Southwest Coach Matt Redden shared that the Eagles are excited to now play Imperial. Redden also shares Carranza’s view of the IVL overall.
“We know that Imperial is a good team so we’re hoping to play some good baseball and compete with them,” Redden said. “We knew our league would be tough because everyone is talented and we always beat each other up.”
Starting Friday night May 5, Brawley opens a three-game series hosting the Calexico High Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4) at Wiest Field, while Southwest travels to Imperial (9-14, 1-5 IVL) to take on the Tigers.
In the Desert League on Wednesday night May 3, the Holtville Vikings guaranteed themselves at least a co-championship with an 11-6 victory to complete a three-game sweep of the Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets in Blythe.
“Winning in Blythe is not easy,” Holtville coach John Ayon said. “It’s a long bus ride and it’s tiring but you get there and you have to play the game against a good team. And it’s tough to beat somebody three times ... it’s challenging to not make mistakes and have everything go your way for three straight.”
The Vikings’ sweep (14-5, 6-0 DL) gives Holtville a three-game lead in the DL over the currently second-place Central Spartans (9-13, 3-3 DL) and Palo Verde (11-12, 3-3 DL), with three games left to play.
“We’re trying to keep the momentum going and play it one game at a time,” Ayon said, whose Vikings are currently ranked second in D-IV. “A top four would be ideal and we’d love to be home and have the path come through us.”
The Desert League’s final three-game series begins Friday night, May 5, when Holtville travels to play the Calipatria Hornets (6-10, 0-6 DL) and Central opens a key series with Palo Verde in Blythe.
While both are long shots in the Desert League race, the Central-Palo Verde series is perhaps more important for the upcoming Division IV CIF playoffs, where the Spartans are currently ranked ninth while the Yellow Jackets are eighth.
In fact, the 2023 baseball season is anything but winding down as all the Southeastern Conference baseball teams go into the final games of the regular season with CIF playoff implications. All are currently ranked in the top twelve of their respective divisions.
“Our team goals were to not lose a series in the new format,” Carranza said, “and from day one (for us) to be peaking as a team by the playoffs.”
