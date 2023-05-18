Brawley Union High School Wildcat Aiden Torres (12) makes contact with the pitch during a CIF SDS D-III baseball playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, at Ed Wiest Field in Brawley. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The fourth-seeded Brawley Wildcats defeated twelfth-seeded Mira Mesa by a score of 8-7 in eight innings on Wednesday. The Wildcats will take on the winner of the match up between first-seeded Maranatha Christian and eighth-seeded Valhalla High on Friday, May 19. The higher seed will host the following, upcoming game.

Spectators interested in attending the games are strongly encouraged to check with host schools for the start time of each respective game.