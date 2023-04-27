Friday night, April 28, will feature an appearance by the Brawley High Wildcats and Imperial High Tigers at PETCO Park in San Diego as part of an ongoing partnership between the CIF San Diego Section and the MLB's San Diego Padres.
Over a three-year cycle, CIF SDS conferences rotate playing at PETCO Park. This year’s cycle includes the Southeastern Conference with game at 7:00 p.m., which will follow a 1:00 p.m. game between Valhalla and West Hills as well as a 4:00 p.m. game featuring Mater Dei Catholic and San Ysidro high schools.
Tickets for the CIF’s three-games are available at the main ticket office at PETCO Park for $25.00 each and includes a ticket for the Padres versus the Cleveland Guardians game on June 15.
“We last played Holtville there in 2019 and the players are excited," Imperial baseball Coach Javier Ramos said. "It’s hard not to be as it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most of them. It’s also the first time under the lights for us.”
For Brawley Coach Pedro Carranza, the game is the first at PETCO for his current team with the exception of his catcher – and son – Tanner Carranza, who played there last June in a prep All-Star game.
“It’s been five years and without a doubt it’s great for the kids and it’s more meaningful that it is a league game,” Pedro Carranza said. “Tanner’s excited to be back and as a captain this year to be with his teammates.”
A senior catcher, Tanner Carranza will put the team first on his second appearance at the Padres' ballpark.
“It’s an awesome experience and most of us wouldn’t be able to get on a major league field let alone play on one,” Tanner said.
Friday night’s game will be the second-of-three IVL games between the two teams in the league’s three-game series format after the Wildcats won the first game against Imperial on Tuesday night by a score of 8-2.
With the win, Brawley (14-7, 3-1 IVL) took over sole possession of first place in the Imperial Valley League with a tenuous one-game lead in what projects to be close championship match up.
Scoring in every inning except the second, Brawley played small-ball to build a lead against Imperial.
“We just kind of jab-jab-jab’d and then we were up 6-0,” Coach Carranza said. “It was a big team win, everybody contributed, it was Brawley baseball ... we bunted to set ups runs and everybody executed and played well on defense.”
Playing team baseball included Brawley’s third hitter in the line-up coming to bat in the first inning with two runners on base and no one out, bunting the runners into scoring position.
“We had two on and we bunt them over ... that’s how we play,” Pedro Carranza said.
Ramos watched as the game slowly slid away from Imperial, whose Jacob Milan had two hits, including a double.
“It was a tough loss, Brawley did a good job of getting runners on base and they are fundamentally sound," Ramos said. "We didn’t execute on some plays and they capitalized.”
Brawley senior Aiden Torres was the winning pitcher while Imperial junior Angel Barron took the loss.
Also Tuesday night, the Southwest Eagles posted a 2-0 win over the visiting Calexico Bulldogs, moving the two teams into a tie for second place in the IVL.
At Southwest, Eagle junior Jesse Arreola’s fourth inning two-run home run provided the only runs senior Hugo Tafoya needed, as Tafoya threw a complete game shut-out for the Eagles.
“It was a well pitched game by both teams. Calexico is well coached and tough,” Southwest Coach Matt Redden said. “I’m proud of the way we bounded back from a tough week last week and played hard.”
According to coach Ricky Guzman, his Bulldogs – whose two hits were by Andre Valdez and Ian Flores – had some missed opportunities which cost them.
“We were careless on the base-paths and off while Southwest was more competitive and selfless with their at bats,” Guzman said. “We just took too many pitches off and then one swing decided it.”
In IVL play locally on Friday night, April 28, Southwest (11-9-2, 2-2) travels to Belcher Field in Calexico to meet the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2).
In Desert League action on Tuesday night, the Desert League-leading Holtville Vikings downed the hosting Palo Verde Yellow Jackets by a score of 14-1 in Blythe, while the Central Spartans downed the visiting Calipatria Hornets by a score of 21-2.
Playing on the road against the ‘Jackets, Holtville’s Raul Sierra pitched six strong innings to record the win, while Nic Pacheco, Davian Ambrocio, Jason Martinez and Sierra all had extra base hits.
At Central, the Spartans exploded for 10 runs in the second inning en route to the run-rule shortened game, which saw Calipatria’s Diego Rivera – who is batting .424 on the season – have two of the Hornets seven hits.
On Friday night, April 28, the Desert League has two games as Palo Verde (11-10, 3-1 DL) visits Holtville while the Spartans (7-12, 1-3 DL) travel to Calipatria (6-8, 0-4 DL).
