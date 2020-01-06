The Calexico Booster Club held a baseball and softball camp Saturday for kids ages 6 through 12 near the Calexico Water Plant.
The camp ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and coincided with signups for Calexico Little League. The entry fee was $10.
“We had a lot of coaches come in from different areas for softball and baseball from high school athlete coaches and professional college players teaching these kids the basic fundamentals of baseball,” said Melissa Marin, a Calexico Little League board member.
Marin passed along a selection of photos from the event.
