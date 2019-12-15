Hoops star Mikey Williams’ strikes Imperial Valley hard

IMPERIAL — Some things have to be seen to be believed. The aurora borealis, for instance. The Taj Mahal, maybe. A Cheeto shaped like the baby Jesus.
All unblinking wonders, unappreciated unless beheld.
Add San Ysidro High’s supernova in short shorts, freshman hoops star Mikey Williams, to the list.
For three days he single-handedly made high school basketball appointment-viewing in the Valley, as spectators of every description — though the most common description would have to be “young and internet-savvy”— jammed into the Imperial High School gym to watch him put on a nightly exhibition in jumping very high and dunking very hard.
Williams, for the uninitiated, is the top-ranked basketball prospect of the Class of 2023 according to some scouting services — one of those five-stars among five-stars types that discernably possess NBA upside even at the tender age of 14 or 15 years.
Six-feet, 3-inches with room to grow, he has effortless athleticism, a good three-ball and a nice handle. He’s not the sort of player that’s in high supply, and everybody knows it.
Playing on an AAU team with LeBron James’ son Bronny as an eighth-grader, Williams still managed to catch plenty of shine. He’s already got a raft of college offers, including a pair from Arizona and Arizona State. And then there’s his 1.1 million Instagram followers.
In short, he’s a celebrity for all his youth. And the Valley loves a celebrity, whether homegrown or just passing through. Williams wasn’t going to go unremarked.
Still, the extent of the attention he received was noteworthy … almost startling.
Most high school basketball games here (or anywhere else really) are modestly attended. Usually there are a few dedicated parental groups plus that make up the bulk of the audience. Students come and go. There might be a cheer squad, or there might not.
Williams and his Cougars appeared in three games at this year’s Tiger Classic tournament, and all were at or near capacity.
When San Ysidro made its first appearance against Brawley on Thursday night the crowd was standing room only, with referees delaying the game for about 15 minutes as they chivvied stragglers off the court.
Some in attendance had been there for almost three hours by tip time, waiting through two other games before the main event.
Cameramen on site to shoot Williams’ games for highlight houses like Overtime, Ballislife and BallerVisions acknowledged that the in-gym hype levels where at the upper-bound of what they’d encountered in their travels, but what really surprised them was the fact that they themselves became the targets of local selfie-seekers.
All of which is to say, that this year’s Tiger Classic made for an excellent fundraiser for the Imperial basketball program (gate receipts go toward equipment and travel costs per coach Dave Milan), exceeding last year’s take by leaps and bounds.
When he finally took the court, Williams and his teammates (notably Kailen Rains and Jurian Dixon) made sure that nobody had buyer’s remorse.
San Ysidro didn’t come out firing on all cylinders against Brawley, but even with the Wildcats in max-effort mode in a desperate bid to play up to the Cougars’ talent level, Williams and Co. still went into the half up 11 at 38-27, getting the crowd plenty revved with a couple of early slams.
Then the second half happened, and Williams went off. Starting with an alley-oop throwdown that sent the crowd around the bend, he pushed his way to 51 points and a 108-61 Cougar win.
Even in defeat there was a sense among the Wildcats that they’d just taken part in something special. The atmosphere was unlike anything they’d previously experienced.
“We’re definitely not used to that,” said senior guard Oscar Gonzalez. “It was fun in the end, just having all those people watch you play.”
The team was familiar with Williams’ whole deal in advance — “We’ve seen him on YouTube and everything, so we knew what he was about,” Gonzalez said — and so was determined to stand tall against the hurricane.
“The guys were definitely locked in,” said Coach Robert Christensen. “Once they found out a couple of weeks ago that they were going to have this opportunity, they were excited.”
Gonzalez and teammate Rayvon Johnson both said they expected to remember Thursday’s game for years to come.
Brawley/San Ysidro wasn’t the end of the Mikey Williams experience in Imperial, though, or even necessarily the high point. The latter came on Friday when the Cougars played the Kearny Komets and Williams set a new CIF-SDS single-game record with 77 points, converting on 29 field goals (including nine threes) and adding 10 points at the charity stripe in a 116-42 immolation.
There was nothing Williams couldn’t do. There were more high-wire slams, threes from midcourt, hocus-pocus layups … all new and all exciting to a crowd that remained raucous even without a Valley team in the arena to root for.
Saturday’s Tiger Classic championship game was a pro forma thing that a through-the-motions Cougar crew won without stretching themselves 84-58 over Valhalla. Williams was held to just 25 points, dropping his season average to 34.1.
Even after, that there were some in the crowd who hadn’t had enough Mikey, and to accommodate these autograph hounds, a table was set up after the trophy was presented and people (mostly students) lined up to get their shoes, shirts and phone cases signed by this young man on the rise, with his teammates catching more than the usual amount of reflected glory (in the form of photo ops, etc.) along the way.
One Imperial High School student with newly signed footwear, Brianne Caldera (an attendee of all three San Ysidro games) seemed to speak for many when, in rating her enthusiasm for what she’d seen over the past few days on a scale of 10 she gave the experience a 12 before kicking that up to a 20.
“It broke my scale,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
