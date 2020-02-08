EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Baseball Network wishes to cordially remind folks that high school baseball season is almost here.
After a long offseason it’s just about time to for players to pound their mitts, hop the chalk line and vitalize the Valley with a heady dose of America’s Pastime once again. The first official games of the season are scheduled for the tail-end of February, but those looking for a teaser got one on Thursday at the IVBN’s 9th annual All-Star Game.
This free-to-attend event is designed both to whet the whistle for local fans and give them an idea of which players are expected to make a splash in the season to come.
The game is “a great way to kick of the season,” said IVBN President Ruben Niebla. “It encourages a spirit of camaraderie among the players and builds relationships (while giving) the Valley a chance to see the best.”
Participating players are chosen by Imperial Valley League coaches to be pooled and drafted ahead of the game.
In keeping with the showcase nature of the event, players are frequently shuffled in-game, giving them a chance to demonstrate what they can do all around the diamond. Pitchers are changed every half-inning.
Fittingly for a game that pits the best against the best, Thursday’s contest finished in a 7-7 tie. There wasn’t any one thing one bunch could do that the other couldn’t match — though the team operating out of the “away” dugout did have a monopoly on home runs, with Luis Gracia and Derek Silva each going yard — and with a predetermined number of innings (and pitchers) there was no thought of delving into extras.
A full list of participants is included below.
Home
Jose Perez (Southwest)
Felix Mejia (Imperial)
Milton Rosales (Brawley)
Santiago Garin (Imperial)
Roberto Gonzalez (Imperial)
Ezekiel Barraza (Southwest)
Jorge Villanueva (Calexico)
Israel Espinoza (Holtville)
Eric Rojo (Southwest)
Emmanuel Lopez (Southwest)
Patrick Bush (Imperial)
Nathan Torrez (Brawley)
Tony Perez (Calexico)
Jayden Vidaurri (Palo Verde)
Elias Dominguez (Central)
Away
Ryan Bonillas (Imperial)
Eli Saiza (Brawley)
Blake Phipps (Palo Verde)
Pedro Garin (Imperial)
Derek Silva (Southwest)
Tommy Johnson (Palo Verde)
Derek Lopez (Calexico)
Luis Gracia (Southwest)
TJ Cordero (Central)
Daniel Perezchica (Calexico)
Tennessee Carranza (Brawley)
Deniro Osuna (Central)
Danny Ramirez (Southwest)
Bert Irungaray (Holtville
Jared Garewal (Holtville)
Rafael Espinoza (Holtville)
