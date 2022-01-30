IVBN baseball camp canceled for second year

For over a decade in the Imperial Valley when our "winter" begins to turn quickly into spring, a tradition has been the Imperial Valley Baseball Network’s youth baseball camp.
Last held in early February 2020, the camp kicked off the local high school and Little League seasons. Like 2021, when the camp was a casualty of COVID-19 and California’s shelter-in-place orders, IVBN has elected to forgo the event again in 2022.
When IVBN’s camp committee met this month, COVID-19 again was on everyone’s mind.
“We had it in 2020 just before everything hit in March, and it was not an option for us last year,” said IVBN President Ruben Niebla, who was hired last fall as pitching coach for the San Diego Padres. “COVID was the primary thing when the committee met, and the numbers were rising, so we thought it was in the best interest of coaches and campers to wait for next year.”
Established in 2008, the IVBN is a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and promoting the game of baseball in the Imperial Valley and preparing players to compete after high school through travel teams and college scholarships.
Over the years, the IVBN camp has grown into the best one-day pre-season fundamental instructional experience held locally.
“We have campers 7 to 18 years old, and it has been very successful for the campers,” Niebla said. “It kicks off the season for Little League through high school, and it gets the campers and coaches involved and gets them going for their upcoming seasons.”
The camp is traditionally staffed primarily by IVBN members who are all former players at the collegiate and/or professional level. Many of them are now local coaches and instructors.
“We have a great pool of talent locally,” Niebla said. “We’ve also brought in coaches as well as former professional players from other areas who know what we are doing and volunteer to help.”
IVBN is also host to local tournaments and leagues throughout the year including an annual high school all-star game featuring players from throughout the Valley. It is scheduled to be held this year after the high school season.
Additionally, IVBN annually awards Valley student-athlete scholarships to qualified high school seniors to pursue their collegiate careers. The program is funded through the youth camp, the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and other events.
“The camp is our biggest fundraiser, and last year we didn’t have our dinner but were still able to give out scholarships,” Niebla said. “We are still planning on continuing to award scholarships and sometime this fall to get our HOF induction dinner and other events back on track.”
