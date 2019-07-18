Valley native fosters baseball dreams in Kansas prairie

DODGE CITY, Kan. — Tony Gonzalez has been around the block.
The El Centro native is a baseball lifer, and that’s a distinction not known for being all that easy on the ol’ odometer.
Since graduating from Central Union High in 1990, Gonzalez has racked up plenty of miles in service of the sport he loves; playing collegiately at Imperial Valley College (where he was an All-Pacific Coast Conference infielder) and Colorado State-Pueblo, and professionally in four different minor leagues, starting off in 1995 with the Imperial Valley Brahmas of the ill-fated Golden State League.
Now the game has dragged him out to the Great American Prairie where he’s in his second year as the skipper of the Dodge City A’s, who play in the Kansas Collegiate League, a summer destination for college ballplayers (previously known as the Walter Johnson League) which bills itself as “a premiere summer collegiate baseball league that is one of the most competitive and scouted leagues in the nation.”
In 2018, Gonzalez led the A’s to their best season in organization history with an overall record of 26-15 and a ninth-place finish at the 84th National Baseball Congress World Series.
That positive experience and a community-atmosphere he likens to the Valley — “It’s a cattle town and farming community about the same size as Brawley and it has a Valley feel to it, the restaurants and shopping is like the Valley used to be,” Gonzalez said — made him happy to return this summer for another go.
Ask how he found his way to Kansas in his forties, and Gonzalez invokes fate.
“The spirit of the coaches I had like Lefty Martin, Ed Bilderback, Dave Middleton and Dave Drury and many others is coming out in me,” Gonzalez says. “I was surrounded by coaches all my life and being here is bringing things full circle. ... This is where I was meant to be.”
Of course, his many years of practical experience also played a role.
Gonzalez began coaching as an assistant at IVC, and has since coached at Southwest High, Bethesda University of California and Biola University.
At every stop, Gonzalez has been conscientious about giving athletes from his neck of the woods a shot at playing at a higher level.
“At one point at Bethesda we had five Valley players on scholarship and they were impact players and we finished fifth in the Christian College World Series,” said Gonzalez. “They showed opposing teams they could play and eventually coaches would ask us, ‘Where did you find these guys?’”
He has continued that trend in Dodge City.
Last year’s team featured three local kids on the roster in shortstop Carlos Arellano (from Calexico) catcher Jacob Sapp (from Brawley) and pitcher Jacob Felix (from Imperial).
Arellano made it back for this year along with recent Southwest High grad Ethan Ross. Together, the two have helped the A’s to a 22-13 record at this point in the season.
The A’s pitching coach is also a Valley import in El Centro native Robert Beltran, back for his second season.
Gonzalez is a founding member of the Imperial Valley Baseball Network, and Beltran and the others are all products of the IVBN, which has furnishing next-level ball-playing opportunities for Valley natives at the heart of its mission.
He views managing in Dodge City as an extension of that mission, and believes the town’s congenial atmosphere has a positive impact on everyone who gets an opportunity to play there.
“There is so much support from the community here, we get good crowds, and the players are taken care of by host families, and so we put on clinics and camps and give back, and it’s very rewarding,” Gonzalez said.
