Back and forth game gets away from Calexico late

CALEXICO — Maybe the Calexico girls’ basketball team should start looking for a detour.
Wednesday’s 52-49 loss to Francis Parker in the opening round of the CIF-SDS Division II playoffs marked the second time in as many years that the Bulldogs have seen their postseason dreams go up in smoke at the hands of the Lancers. There’s got to be a better way.
Wednesday’s game was an eerie mirroring of the Bulldogs’ play-in loss from a year ago. Both games were played in Calexico, were competitive for four quarters, saw Viviana Cuadras score in the neighborhood of 20 points (19 in 2019, 22 this year) and ended with Calexico down three.
And then there were the truly fatal commonalities: The Bulldogs were outrebounded by a significant margin and had a negative turnover differential in both games.
Francis Parker wasn’t terrifically efficient in either case, but they accrued enough of a possession advantage to squeak out two victories.
The first couple of possessions of the second quarter comprised a telling vignette from Wednesday’s game.
Calexico’s first touch saw them fire a nice series of passes around the horn to set Cuadras up for an open corner three, which she canned. Then, on the other end, Francis Parker had five offensive rebounds before the Bulldogs were finally able to snag the Lancers’ sixth missed shot.
These scenes would repeat at various points throughout the night, except that, often, their outcomes would be reversed (with Cuadras missing and Francis Parker making).
The Bulldogs were able to mitigate the Lancers’ second-chance prowess by, on occasion, denying them a first chance (as with a series of steals by Cuadras and Cecilia Costa that helped power a mini surge that had Calexico up 29-27 at the half), but they couldn’t turn this trick quite often enough, and they had their own loose ball issues besides.
These issues helped fuel a Francis Parker run in the second half that saw the Lancers go up by as many as nine points before the Bulldogs’ closed the gap ahead of a back-and-forth final frame.
Physical play from both teams led to fouls piling up. Bulldog big Julissa Ceceña fouled out in the final minutes, depriving her team of an important high-post facilitator and one of their top rebounders at a crucial time.
As previously noted, Cuadras (a sophomore) led the team with 22 points, getting many of her looks via wily off-ball cuts. She had a number of good looks from deep, but often rushed her shot and finished 2-for-12 behind the arc. A couple of additional makes and the Bulldogs’ likely advance.
Junior Lyah Macias had 15 points and was Calexico’s most reliable scorer in the first half. She also had seven rebounds. Nobody else on the Bulldogs had more than three points.
A five-time defending Imperial Valley League champ, Calexico would appear well-situated to continue its run in 2021. They graduate just two seniors and return Cuadras, Macias and Costa among other key contributors.
