BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High girls basketball team made quite the statement on Wednesday night to open the CIF San Diego Section Division IV playoffs after defeating Monte Vista 66-30 here.
The Wildcats earned the tourney’s No. 7 seed after playing to an overall record of 13-16 during the regular season.
While the visiting No. 10 Monarchs went into the game with an identical overall record as Brawley, they were no match for the Wildcats, who used strong first and third quarters to win the game.
Brawley opened the game with a 7-0 run before a Monarch timeout allowed the visitors a short breather.
While Monte Vista tried to execute some sort of game plan, the Wildcats stuck to theirs and eventually jumped to a 16-4 lead before another Monarch timeout.
Leading the way offensively for the Wildcats in the strong opening period were seniors Angie Zamudio and Lilly Martinez.
As a group, the Wildcats limited the Monarchs to just six points in the first and five points in the second to take a 32-11 lead at the half.
While the second half was a bit lackluster compared to the first, Brawley came out of the halftime break with renewed enthusiasm, which led to a 19-point third quarter performance.
Brawley was again led by Zamudio and Martinez, who both finished the game with double figures.
Zamudio contributed a game-high 25 points, while Martinez finished with a second-best 17.
Also adding to the Wildcats’ attack were juniors Yisel Arias and Alyssa Ortiz.
Both Arias and Ortiz added eight points to the Wildcats’ total and helped them advance to Saturday night’s quarterfinal round.
Brawley will remain at home for the quarters as they are set to host No. 15 Granite Hills, who upset No. 2 Southwest High 28-21 on Wednesday night.
