Bulldogs stand the gaff vs. feisty Victory Christian

CALEXICO — If “you come at the king, you best not miss,” the saying goes. No. 16 seed Victory Christian Academy had this life lesson reinforced for them on Tuesday, as they attempted to knock off the top-ranked Calexico Bulldogs in the opening round of the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs here, but they failed for missing too many open threes.
Instead of scoring an upset, the Knights found themselves the latest victim of Calexico’s improbable juggernaut, falling 66-53, thanks, in part, to the three-ball antics of Bulldog sophomore Aaron Tabarez, who led all scorers with 28 points.
Victory Christian probably entered Tuesday’s game with a bit more confidence than would typically be found in a 16 seed. The Knights entered the contest on a 10-game winning streak and had proven to be unimpeachable lords of the Citrus League. They showed a good bit of chutzpah in the way they let fly from long range, with their nine makes being the main irritant in the Bulldogs’ otherwise comfortable win.
However, the Knights had the opportunity to make way more than nine threes as the Bulldogs’ normally staunch defense gave them a lot of clean looks from deep, with aggressive play at the point of attack leading to tardy closeouts when the Knights would make the extra pass.
“Obviously we always preach about our defense, about our rotations, contesting shots, not allowing middle … and tonight — give ’em credit, [Victory Christian is] a well-coached team — we were slow in rotations, and they knocked down about nine threes, so that is something that we need to address,” said Calexico Coach Hugo Estrada after the game.
“Modern basketball is a lot of outside shooting, so we need to be ready for that,” he went on. “We were not at 100 percent there.”
Still, any and all quibbles with Calexico’s execution are ultimately assuaged by the fact that the Bulldogs’ did manage to win by 13 points, and they remain the team to beat in D-IV.
In the first quarter, it appeared likely that the Bulldogs would win by way more than 13 points. They were scorching out of the gates en route to an early 17-6 advantage, finishing the frame up 22-11.
Tabarez had 11 first-quarter points, splashing two triples and jetting in for a couple of transition scores.
VCA went on a run to start the second quarter thanks to some turnovers by Calexico (almost all unforced errors by an offense that was getting a half-step ahead of itself). The Knights pulled within five at 26-21 on a long gun by Michael Bishop, but their surge was tempered by threes from Tabarez and Fabian Reyna (who finished with 10 points). The Bulldogs went into the half up 33-21.
They almost went in up 36-21, but a three-quarter-court, stone-cold bank shot by Derek Lopez came just after the buzzer, bringing the crowd to its feet but leaving the scoreboard unmoved.
The second half was pretty much dedicated to maintaining the status quo. Whatever one team did, they other would mimic, leaving the score differential pretty stable.
The third quarter began with Tabarez getting his shot blocked in transition after a steal, but then Lopez went and chased down a Knight on the other end.
Later, VCA’s Bishop hit another three, to make it 44-35, so Tabarez canned one to push things to 47-35, so Josiah Fellows made it 47-38, so Tabarez made it 50-38 … and so on.
Now on to the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs (24-3) will have the luxury of facing a team they know they can beat — the ninth-seeded Calipatria Hornets (18-10), who beat Clairemont 48-41 on Tuesday.
Calexico beat the Desert League champs convincingly on Jan. 28, 53-34, but Coach Estrada vows his team won’t be looking past their local foe.
“One of the best coaches in the Valley is Robert Romero. I have the upmost respect for him. He has his teams ready. So we know playing them is going to be a challenge. They’ve got a talented group,” Estrada said.
As the Bulldogs look to cap their historic season with a CIF title, they remain committed to taking things one game at a time.
“That’s got to be the motto right now. Especially during playoffs. It’s one and done, and we saw tonight that we can’t take any team lightly,” said Estrada.
