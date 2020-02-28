Calexico advances to first CIF final with win over Central

CALEXICO — A capacity crowd was on hand at Calexico High on Wednesday to witness a bit of history as the hometown Bulldogs hosted their first CIF sectional basketball semifinal since 1963.
Sure, actual attendance numbers came in a skosh below the 48,902 jokingly announced at halftime by enthusiastic PA-man John Moreno, but those fans who did comprise the standing-room-only throng at CHS’ bandbox of an arena made up for in volume (i.e. noise) anything they lacked in volume (i.e. amount), and by the end of the night a good two-thirds of them were verging on hysterics as their Bulldogs held on for a 52-49 win over rival Central Union High School to secure the first CIF basketball finals berth in the school’s 118-year history.
Fittingly, the game that the Bulldogs punched their ticket in was an absolute scrap against a familiar foe.
Over the first couple of rounds in these CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs Calexico (26-3) had lived up to its No. 1 overall seed, soundly defeating first the Victory Christian Knights and then the Calipatria Hornets by comfortable margins (extremely comfortable in Calipat’s case), but blowouts aren’t the way the Bulldogs have earned their ample street cred in 2019-2020. No, their rep bas been defined by their ability to prevail in “win at all cost” fights to the finish.
Their early Imperial Valley League run — culminating in the team’s first league crown since 1996 — was chock full of these narrow victories, including two over the Bulldogs’ Wednesday night bete noire, Central, which came by a combined six points.
Beating Central (the CIF-SDS D-IV fifth-seed, which cruised into the semifinals at 16-14 after dominant wins over Escondido Charter and Monte Vista) a third time, with everything on the line, would seem to confirm the Bulldogs as a team of destiny.
It’s hard to beat any team three times in one year, but it’s especially hard for a team like Calexico to best a team like the Spartans, who have a significant across-the-board size advantage and a good amount of athleticism to burn.
There’s a fair argument to be made that in Khalil Wyatt (who led all scorers with 20 points on Wednesday) and Jordan Reed (13 points), the Spartans have the two best individual players in the county. There may also be arguments against that assertion, but the fact remains that the two are matchup nightmares for most local schools, especially once their status as foul magnets is taken into account.
Calexico can certainly attest to that last bit. On Wednesday the Bulldogs had five different players commit at least four fouls, with one — backup big man Armando Ramirez — fouling out before the end of the third quarter.
Wyatt, meanwhile might as well have set up a pup tent at the free throw line, he was there so often. His routine trips (and the lineup shuffling that resulted from the Bulldogs’ all-over foul trouble) were a major factor in the Spartans second-half comeback after they went into the break down 10 at 29-19.
Calexico’s first-half advantage was largely the product of solid ball movement on offense and some sweet long-range sniping from senior guard Fabian Reyna. Reyna hit four triples in across the opening two frames (en route to a Calexico-high 18 points), with each seeming to come at a crucial moment.
His first long gun came in answer to a fancy Wyatt floater that was Central’s first basket of the game. His second came after a strong Reed make brought the Spartans within two at 9-7.
The Spartans were much better about not leaving Reyna alone on the perimeter in the second half, abandoning their signature zone defense to stay up one him and other threats, but the damage had been done. In such a close game a stronger contest on any one of those early threes could have been a difference maker.
With Reyna blanketed in the second half, the Bulldogs had to look elsewhere for offense. Initially it looked as though their old reliable post presence, Julian Beltran would be the one to get the job done, as he started off the third quarter with a couple of tough baskets, one inside the arc, one outside, but the Spartans targeted him on defense and it wasn’t long before he was riding the pine with four fouls.
With Beltran out of commission only Aaron Tabarez was able score any for Calexico (a whole five points) and the Spartans were able to win the quarter, entering the fourth down 39-32 (they might’ve entered down just four at 39-35, but the refs waved off a three-quarter court swish by Damian Palacio, earning the everlasting disdain of anybody in the building wearing blue).
Beltran came back out to start the fourth and wound up being one of the heroes of the moment, scoring five crucial points and disrupting a number of would-be Central buckets with foul-less defense.
Still, the Spartans crept closer and closer, their starting five, which until Julian Rodriguez fouled out with under three minutes left had not been subbed for at all, was still battling hard, pushing Calexico to the limit.
Fatigue may have been a factor in their increased fouling late, however. This slowed the game to a walk and allowed the Bulldogs to keep Central at arm’s length from the line, with Beltran, Reyna and Tabarez (plus Derek Lopez and Matthew Pina) all scoring key points there.
Of these freebies, Tabarez’s were the most important, coming with just 11.1 seconds to give the game its final margin left after Wyatt had nailed a top-of-the-key three to make it 50-49 in the previous possession.
Central had two more desperate chances after that, but Reed left a three-ball on the front of the rim, and though Palacio came up with the board, his corner fall-away prayer was also no good.
Tabarez collected this last miss and huddled over it as time expired to cue the Calexico eruption.
Now the Bulldogs are just one win away from their “One Shining Moment.”
Their final test will come tonight at 7:30 p.m. when they face off against sixth-seeded El Capitan (14-14) at Serra High School in San Diego.
The Vaqueros — who upset second-seeded O’Farrell Charter 58-55 to make the championship game — are another familiar face, if necessarily less familiar than Central. The two teams played Dec. 13, with Calexico prevailing 58-53.
