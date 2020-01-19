EL CENTRO — Strap in, because this Imperial Valley League basketball season is going to be a bumpy ride, and, comfort issues aside, everybody’s going to want to reserve a seat. The first two league games of the season proved as much.
Over in Brawley the Southwest Eagles gave the Wildcats more than they wanted before ultimately falling 54-48, while at the same time the Calexico Bulldogs overcame all odds and obstacles to best the Central Spartans 48-45.
Both games were played with bad intent, but Bulldogs vs. Spartans (a battle between the first-ranked team and sixth-ranked team in CIF-SDS Division IV) was an especially entertaining brew.
From a purely aesthetic view, the size difference between the two teams made for an intriguing watch.
The Bulldogs take after their mascot in being on the decidedly shorter side of the height spectrum. Their tallest player, sophomore Julian Beltran, clocks in at all of 6-feet, 2-inches.
The Spartans, meanwhile, are, if not necessarily Great Danes by comparison, then at the very least must be golden retrievers.
They’ve got a twin towers thing going on with 6-foot, 5-inchers Jordan Reed and Sebastian Pallares in the starting lineup, and their other starters (Khalil Wyatt, Julian Rodriguez and Jeremy Cavazos in this game) can all probably look Beltran square in the eye — give or take a few centimeters.
Calexico had to battle Central’s height with nothing but skill and scheme, and while the Bulldogs happened to be amply-supplied in each, they still had difficulty finding clean looks against the Spartans’ superior reach.
Many a Bulldog possession — especially in the first half — ended with the ball stuck out on the perimeter and Calexico needing some sort of fabulous bailout from senior captain Fabian Reyna, in the form of a late shot-clock three or a desperado drive into the tall trees where he, or any other Bulldog who managed to penetrate into the heart of the Spartan zone would have to contend with a whole bunch of hands.
Central had an easier time getting decent looks. Reed opened the game with a wing three and had another plus two free throws to help push the Spartans’ lead to 13-7 late in the first quarter. Wyatt was also proving a nuisance, driving middle and living at the line.
But Calexico, which has only lost two times all season, had not yet begun to fight.
Armando Ramirez came in off the bench and provided a burst of twitchy energy lurking in the dunker’s spot for boards and dump-offs, and challenging shots from the weak side.
Going from man to zone the Bulldogs were able to hold Central to just six points in the second quarter, while Reyna had five by himself.
Calexico pulled ahead with around 2:30 left in the half on a Matthew Pina three (Pina, a senior who looks younger than that and is one of the smallest guys on the court, impressed all night long with his effort, especially when matched up against the much-taller Reed on the perimeter) and, impressively, never trailed again, despite Central sticking to them like glue most of the way.
The second-half belonged to Beltran.
The sophomore big had been kept to just two points in the first half, but he became a big-time finisher in the back nine.
Despite rarely getting a breather — he was too essential to the Bulldogs’ interior defense and rebounding — he didn’t seem to tire appreciably and worked for a number of tough buckets against Reed, Pallares and company.
Reed, who led all scorers with 18 points (Reyna, Beltran and Wyatt all finished with 15), tried to bring the Spartans back and made a couple of shots that seemed at odds with physics, but poor ball-security by Central hampered his efforts.
The fourth quarter began with both teams displaying tired legs. Reyna and Reed exchanged near misses before Beltran converted on a couple of free throws to end the scoring drought with 4:40 left to go.
That seemed to take the lid off of things and Reed, Wyatt and Reyna all found the cup thereafter.
Two Wyatt free throws tied the game at 45-45 with 1:20 to play, sending the game into its championship rounds.
The game was being called tight now. Reyna answered with one free throw of his own on the front end of a one-and-one to make it 46-45, but then Wyatt was fouled again at the other end, giving him a chance to put Central on top.
Instead, he missed, and Ramirez got the board for Calexico. Reyna missed a tired-legs three on the ensuing possession, but 5-foot, 7-inch Aaron Tabarez outfought two Spartans for the rebound and Beltran scored to make it 48-45 after a timeout.
Central had one last shot, but couldn’t manage to take the three they needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.