CALIPATRIA — The Calipatria High boys’ basketball team opened the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs with a renewed sense of focus and determination, which resulted in a 48-41 victory over Clairemont here on Tuesday night.
With the result, the Hornets advance to Friday night’s quarterfinal round, where they will face the Imperial Valley League champion Calexico High.
The Hornets went into the first round as the No. 9 seed to the Chieftains’ No. 8, but as the Desert League champion, Calipatria was awarded the home game, giving the senior-heavy squad one final contest in their own gym.
The Hornets did not disappoint and fought their way back from a small disadvantage in the first quarter to eventually eliminate the Chieftains.
“I have to give it to them,” said Hornet starter Hugo Cervantes. “They are a solid team, but our mindset was to go big and do whatever it took to win.”
Cervantes has been the Hornets’ offensive heartbeat all season, and Tuesday night was no exception.
The senior helped keep the game close in the first period when Clairemont ended the period with a three-point lead, and then pushed Calipatria back into the driver’s seat early in the second quarter, where the team remained for the entire game.
Also helping push the Hornets into Friday’s quarterfinal round was the team’s in-your-face defense, which did not let up the entire game.
“Regardless of the day, we are running in practice, and that helps in the game during the fourth quarter or overtime,” Cervantes said.
The Hornets’ stingiest quarter, defensively, was the third, when they limited the visitors to just four points.
“That definitely kept them out of the game,” said longtime Hornet Head Coach Robert Romero.
Romero said he was pleased to see his team’s hard work pay off yet acknowledged the challenge ahead.
“We had too many unforced turnovers,” he said. “Yes, (turnovers) do happen, but too many silly mistakes can end up costing you the game.”
Romero said he was looking forward to Friday’s contest and keeping his players focused until the very end.
