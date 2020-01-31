Claws-out Tigers maintain Desert League dominance with 62-36 win over Holtville

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville girls basketball team had been looking forward to its matchup with Imperial High all season, but they were hoping for a much different result.
On Thursday the Tigers trounced the Vikes for the umpteenth time in the Rich Ponchione era, shaking off a teensy 14-12 first-quarter deficit en route to a comfortable 62-36 win.
There can be no doubt that the Vikings really, really, really (really) wanted to win this one. All season long the word out of Holtville has been that they were gunning hard for the Tigers, desperate to be the ones to break a greater-than-60-game league winning streak. That, more so even than winning a CIF-SDS championship, was the goal.
Turnout to Thursday’s game was well above average for your run-of-the-mill girls’ hoops contest, with green-and-gold rooters looking to give Imperial a hostile work environment.
They did a decent job of it, particularly in the closely contested first frame, tearing the roof off the place on any Viking success (two threes by Orian Anderson really shook the decibel meter) and jeering Tiger miscues with aplomb.
Any Viking joy would prove to be short-lived, however.
The Tigers got their feet underneath them quickly, with Malena Ponchione canning a wing three to put her team on top at 15-14 seconds into the second, keying a freight-train run.
Holtville’s next five possessions were nixed by turnovers, with Imperial getting points out of four of said giveaways.
Star Imperial senior Monique Carrasco, held scoreless in the game’s opening stanza, came alive discombobulating defenders with head fakes and stutter-steps and flinging in some truly impressive shots.
Karmyn Walker tried to provide a similar spark for Holtville, but, while she definitely has some moves, they aren’t quite as advanced yet and Imperial did a good job of keeping her out of the paint, resulting in some clanked threes.
The Tigers’ ownership of the paint was a major advantage for them. Abby Ormand and Sierra Morris were masterful on the boards allowing the Vikings’ very few second-chance opportunities.
They didn’t have to challenge too many shots, given that Imperial’s stellar perimeter defense didn’t allow much penetration, but were solid when called upon.
By halftime Imperial had flipped its two-point deficit for an 11-point lead (not a bad trade) at 30-19.
The pro-Holtville crowd revved up a bit when Amanda Angulo hit from deep out of the intermission, but were sat back down by a Carrasco triple at the other end which precipitated another big Tiger run that more or less put the game out of reach.
Carrasco led all scorers with 17 points and also had eight assists. Morris added 12 points for the Tigers and Walker had 11 to lead the Vikings.
Speaking after the game, Imperial Coach Ponchione said he had expected Holtville’s best punch, but that he was confident his team could handle it.
“We expected Holtville to come out and defend their home court. This is a big game, so I knew they’d come out and play hard,” Ponchione said. “Usually that first quarter is a bit of a feeling out stage and we made a couple of little defensive mistakes. We left Orian open and she hit a couple of threes on us, but … we just tightened things up. We worked on our defensive rotations and re-focused on where we wanna be and who we wanna guard, and the girls just responded. We rebounded really well and then our shots started to fall.”
Next up for the Tigers’ (17-7, 3-0 Desert) will be a game at Calexico against the defending IVL champs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Holtville (17-7, 2-1) hosts Central at the same time.
