Eagles’ auxiliary reserve falls to Granite Hills

EL CENTRO — Though granted the second seed in this year’s CIF-SDS Division IV girls’ basketball playoffs the Southwest Eagles were decided underdogs as they faced off against 15th-seeded Granite Hills at home on Wednesday.
With a roster almost completely eradicated over the past few weeks by a combination of disciplinary dismissals and injuries, the Eagles had little chance of recapturing the postseason magic that propelled them to a CIF-SDS Division V title in 2019.
At tip time Southwest was down to just six rostered players, only one of whom had any varsity experience.
Given the circumstances their eventual 28-21 loss rates as a remarkable credit to those left standing.
The ex-freshman and JV squaders thrown into the fire demonstrated maximum heart and maximum hustle as the battled Granite Hills for 36 minutes.
If that heart and that hustle had been paired with any amount of shooting touch they probably would’ve blown the (other) Eagles out.
Alas, despite a game defense and a big pile of want to, the Southwest offense couldn’t accomplish that most important of tasks: Putting the ball in the hoop.
They’d get close to it often enough — Mia Fernandez (Southwest’s leading scorer with nine points) in particular demonstrated some pretty nice hesitation dribble moves to get inside the Granite Hills defense — but their finishing ability couldn’t withstand Granite Hills’ aggressive contests.
Fonivictoria Pitia had a ton of blocks and when she caught arm instead of ball, Southwest couldn’t hit its free throws. Pitia also had 10 points to lead all scorers.
Ultimately Granite Hills’ win was a case of them pulling ahead by increments of two per quarter and Southwest being entirely unable to catch up.
Worth remembering amidst all this struggle: the Eagles did hold Granite Hills below their season scoring average of 32.8 points per game (and below the 36 points the full-strength squad gave up on Nov. 22).
Granite Hills will be making a return trip to the Valley on Saturday. They’ll be playing the Brawley Wildcats in Brawley.
