Girls to take spotlight with IV Invitational BB tourney

Beginning Friday, the Holtville High Vikings and Imperial High Tigers will co-host the Imperial Valley Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament.
The tournament came together and will follow the pool-play format of the Brawley girls tournament which began in the 1990s but that Brawley choose not to host this year.
"Traditionally, Brawley hosted the tournament in first week of December and Brawley deferred because of COVID-19,” said Co-director and Holtville Coach Murray Anderson. “We enjoyed playing in it, so (Imperial Coach) Rich Poncioni and I decided to co-host the tourney this year.”
This year the Imperial Valley Invitational will consist of 10 teams with games being played at both Holtville and Imperial High gyms Friday and Saturday.
“It's hard for our player's parents and grandparents and families to get to San Diego to see us play in tournaments and having it here in the Valley makes it easy to attend,” Anderson said.
“And it draws a lot of local interest and the fact that we have eight local teams involved speaks to the need to continue to have a local tournament.”
In addition to local teams, Anderson is seeing interest from outside the Imperial and Yuma valleys.
“If everything works out, we're looking at the possibility of making the tournament an annual event,” Anderson said. “We have gotten interest from San Diego teams who didn't attend this year because we put it together rather late so it could become 12 teams in the future.”
Pool A play action begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Holtville with Yuma Catholic playing Central Union followed by Calipatria playing at Holtville at 2:30 p.m.
The remainder of Pool A play at the Viking's gym finds Central playing Calexico High at 4 p.m., Yuma Catholic taking on Calipatria at 5:30 p.m. and Holtville playing Calexico at 7 p.m.
Pool B action also begins Friday at 1 p.m. at Imperial High with Vincent Memorial Catholic playing Cibola High followed by host Imperial taking on Southwest High at 2:30 p.m.
The remainder of Pool B play at the Tigers' gym finds Vincent Memorial playing Brawley High at 4 p.m., Imperial taking on Cibola at 5:30 p.m. and Brawley playing Southwest at 7 p.m.
“We tried to have balanced pools in terms of team strength,” Anderson said. “It gives you the opportunity to see your team against various levels of competition so that you can evaluate your talent while getting get some minutes for the majority of your team.”
Saturday pool play begins early with a 9 a.m. tip-off at both sites, followed by the two pools matching up with the other pool based on their respective pool play records.
Holtville and Imperial will also host afternoon inter-pool playoff games starting at 3 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for the Viking gym at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices $10 adult all-day pass, $5 seniors (65+), and children 8 years old and under are free and any student of a competing team admission is free with current ID. Both gyms will have full snack bars available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.